347 West 39th Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

347 West 39th Street

347 West 39th Street · (646) 679-4075
Location

347 West 39th Street, New York, NY 10018
Garment District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12-E · Avail. now

$5,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is the Loft you have been waiting for! Amazing South facing two bed LOFT with beautiful designer finishes. This incredible, sunny home has stunning river and Hudson Yards views also features your own private terrace. Enjoy authentic loft details like soaring 11 foot ceilings, poured concrete acid washed floors and over-sized warehouse style windows. The apartment features a custom designed massive walk in closet, washer/dryer, chef's kitchen with Subzero, Fuglor and Miele appliances, a marble bath, huge art walls and custom lighting throughout. Centrally located with easy access to Midtown, Hudson Yards, the Hudson River Park, yet minutes from Chelsea, The Highline and Citibikes outside your door makes for the ultimate unique living experience in Midtown. Live work OK and pets allowed subject to approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 347 West 39th Street have any available units?
347 West 39th Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 347 West 39th Street have?
Some of 347 West 39th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 347 West 39th Street currently offering any rent specials?
347 West 39th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 347 West 39th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 347 West 39th Street is pet friendly.
Does 347 West 39th Street offer parking?
No, 347 West 39th Street does not offer parking.
Does 347 West 39th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 347 West 39th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 347 West 39th Street have a pool?
No, 347 West 39th Street does not have a pool.
Does 347 West 39th Street have accessible units?
No, 347 West 39th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 347 West 39th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 347 West 39th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
