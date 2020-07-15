347 West 39th Street

Amenities

This is the Loft you have been waiting for! Amazing South facing two bed LOFT with beautiful designer finishes. This incredible, sunny home has stunning river and Hudson Yards views also features your own private terrace. Enjoy authentic loft details like soaring 11 foot ceilings, poured concrete acid washed floors and over-sized warehouse style windows. The apartment features a custom designed massive walk in closet, washer/dryer, chef's kitchen with Subzero, Fuglor and Miele appliances, a marble bath, huge art walls and custom lighting throughout. Centrally located with easy access to Midtown, Hudson Yards, the Hudson River Park, yet minutes from Chelsea, The Highline and Citibikes outside your door makes for the ultimate unique living experience in Midtown. Live work OK and pets allowed subject to approval.