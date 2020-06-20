344 West End Avenue

Amenities
IMMERSIVE 3D VIRTUAL TOUR & VIDEO AVAILABLEClassic BrownstoneSUNKEN LIVING ROOM*DINING ROOM*W. 76th*Sunny Western Exposure*Spacious, quiet and RENOVATED*Apartment features: refinished oak stripped floors, exposed brick, oversized windows, separate kitchen, large renovated bathroom, QUEEN-sized bedroom with recessed lighting, palatial living room with a separate dining area and lots of closets. Four flights of stairs. Well-managed property. To view this apartment or any other, contact us any time via text or email.