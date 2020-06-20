All apartments in New York
Home
/
New York, NY
/
344 West End Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:40 AM

344 West End Avenue

344 W End Ave · (212) 957-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

344 W End Ave, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
IMMERSIVE 3D VIRTUAL TOUR & VIDEO AVAILABLEClassic BrownstoneSUNKEN LIVING ROOM*DINING ROOM*W. 76th*Sunny Western Exposure*Spacious, quiet and RENOVATED*Apartment features: refinished oak stripped floors, exposed brick, oversized windows, separate kitchen, large renovated bathroom, QUEEN-sized bedroom with recessed lighting, palatial living room with a separate dining area and lots of closets. Four flights of stairs. Well-managed property. To view this apartment or any other, contact us any time via text or email.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 West End Avenue have any available units?
344 West End Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 344 West End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
344 West End Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 West End Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 344 West End Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 344 West End Avenue offer parking?
No, 344 West End Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 344 West End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 344 West End Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 West End Avenue have a pool?
No, 344 West End Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 344 West End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 344 West End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 344 West End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 344 West End Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 344 West End Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 344 West End Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
