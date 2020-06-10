All apartments in New York
344 FORT WASHINGTON AVE.
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:10 AM

344 FORT WASHINGTON AVE.

344 Fort Washington Ave · (917) 903-4300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

344 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10033
Washington Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities:-Dishwasher-Microwave-Hardwood floors -Abundant Closets-Utilities Included: Heat and Hot WaterBuilding Amenities:-On Site super and reliable property management -Cable/Internet Ready-Steps away from J. Hood Wright Park-1 Block to the A train at 175th Street-Walking Distance to NY Presbyterian Hospital-Yoga Studio attached to the building (Comes highly recommended! Membership is separate)-Pets are allowed on a case by case basisThe West of Broadway Neighborhood of Washington Heights is truly one of the remaining bastions of gracious living In Northern Manhattan. Nestled between Hudson Heights to the North and the Audobon Park District to the South, you will find a variety of opportunities to escape the hustle of Midtown and Downtown NYC. J. Hood Wright Park is steps away from the property, as well as Riverside Park and the famous bike path overlooking the Hudson River. About 1 mile up you will find Historic Fort Tryon Park and the Cloisters Museum. A short train ride will take you to Inwood Hill Park, which is home to some of the last remaining natural forest area in Manhattan. Nearby on 181st there is plenty of dining options, as well as along Broadway. The property is closest to the A express train at 175th and the 1 train at 168th. NY Presbyterian Hospital as well as the Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and Weill Cornell Medical College is walking distance. livingny112681

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 FORT WASHINGTON AVE. have any available units?
344 FORT WASHINGTON AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 344 FORT WASHINGTON AVE. have?
Some of 344 FORT WASHINGTON AVE.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 344 FORT WASHINGTON AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
344 FORT WASHINGTON AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 FORT WASHINGTON AVE. pet-friendly?
Yes, 344 FORT WASHINGTON AVE. is pet friendly.
Does 344 FORT WASHINGTON AVE. offer parking?
No, 344 FORT WASHINGTON AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 344 FORT WASHINGTON AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 344 FORT WASHINGTON AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 FORT WASHINGTON AVE. have a pool?
No, 344 FORT WASHINGTON AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 344 FORT WASHINGTON AVE. have accessible units?
No, 344 FORT WASHINGTON AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 344 FORT WASHINGTON AVE. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 344 FORT WASHINGTON AVE. has units with dishwashers.
