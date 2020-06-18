343 WEST END AVENUE

Beautiful 1BR apartment with a separate kitchen, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, d/w, decorative fireplace, hardwood floors, high ceilings, and good closet space near Riverside Park on beautiful, tree lined block.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
