343 WEST END AVENUE
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

343 WEST END AVENUE

343 West End Ave. · (646) 600-4838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

343 West End Ave., New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Beautiful 1BR apartment with a separate kitchen, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, d/w, decorative fireplace, hardwood floors, high ceilings, and good closet space near Riverside Park on beautiful, tree lined block.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 343 WEST END AVENUE have any available units?
343 WEST END AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 343 WEST END AVENUE have?
Some of 343 WEST END AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 343 WEST END AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
343 WEST END AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 WEST END AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 343 WEST END AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 343 WEST END AVENUE offer parking?
No, 343 WEST END AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 343 WEST END AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 343 WEST END AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 WEST END AVENUE have a pool?
No, 343 WEST END AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 343 WEST END AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 343 WEST END AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 343 WEST END AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 343 WEST END AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
