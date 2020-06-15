All apartments in New York
343 East 51st Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:25 PM

343 East 51st Street

343 East 51st Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

343 East 51st Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Sep 9

$2,975

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 441 sqft

Amenities

air conditioning
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
range
Property Amenities
internet access
Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: https://geocv.com/4kC41wApNZGv73FsnyN2BQ

Furnished Master Queen Room 3C home with a queen bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available!

The home includes heating, ac high speed internet, bed linens, and towels.

This airy studio features a large queen bed with an integrated bench. Tall grey velvet blackout curtains frame the design for optimal privacy, comfort, and style eat in kitchen, modern decor and accent rugs that complete the sophisticated design.

The June Homes mission is to make renting an apartment as easy and stress-free as possible, with no broker fees or hidden fees, flexible terms and all homes equipped with furnishings, utilities, fast Wi-Fi and cable, bathroom and cleaning essentials, and 24-hour support. Book a virtual tour today and chat with a June team member to help find the right space for you.

The prices of our homes are calculated dynamically and can evolve.
The price shown on the listing is the Best Available Rate.
These prices were generated on June 15, 2020.

See below for additional prices and date range options:

Sept. 9, 2020 - Jan. 1, 2021: $4400.00/month
Sept. 9, 2020 - Oct. 24, 2020: $4800.00/month

#287: Turtle Bay Master Queen Room 3C

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 343 East 51st Street have any available units?
343 East 51st Street has a unit available for $2,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 343 East 51st Street have?
Some of 343 East 51st Street's amenities include air conditioning, internet access, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 343 East 51st Street currently offering any rent specials?
343 East 51st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 East 51st Street pet-friendly?
No, 343 East 51st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 343 East 51st Street offer parking?
No, 343 East 51st Street does not offer parking.
Does 343 East 51st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 343 East 51st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 East 51st Street have a pool?
No, 343 East 51st Street does not have a pool.
Does 343 East 51st Street have accessible units?
No, 343 East 51st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 343 East 51st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 343 East 51st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
