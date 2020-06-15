343 East 51st Street

Amenities

Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: https://geocv.com/4kC41wApNZGv73FsnyN2BQ



Furnished Master Queen Room 3C home with a queen bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available!



The home includes heating, ac high speed internet, bed linens, and towels.



This airy studio features a large queen bed with an integrated bench. Tall grey velvet blackout curtains frame the design for optimal privacy, comfort, and style eat in kitchen, modern decor and accent rugs that complete the sophisticated design.



These prices were generated on June 15, 2020.



See below for additional prices and date range options:



Sept. 9, 2020 - Jan. 1, 2021: $4400.00/month

Sept. 9, 2020 - Oct. 24, 2020: $4800.00/month



#287: Turtle Bay Master Queen Room 3C