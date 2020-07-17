All apartments in New York
Last updated July 7 2020 at 8:27 AM

343 E 5TH ST.

343 East 5th Street · (212) 228-9300
Location

343 East 5th Street, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful renovated floor through 3 bedroom apartment available in central East Village available for August 1st occupancy. This stunning unit features granite kitchen, marble bath, hardwood floors, exposed brick, a dishwasher, in unit washer and dryer, and a balcony. Located steps from great shopping, dining and nightlife and only a few short blocks to the F and 6 trains and steps to the 1st Avenue bus line.Please call our office at 212-228-9300.Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 343 E 5TH ST. have any available units?
343 E 5TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 343 E 5TH ST. have?
Some of 343 E 5TH ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 343 E 5TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
343 E 5TH ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 E 5TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 343 E 5TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 343 E 5TH ST. offer parking?
No, 343 E 5TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 343 E 5TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 343 E 5TH ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 E 5TH ST. have a pool?
No, 343 E 5TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 343 E 5TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 343 E 5TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 343 E 5TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 343 E 5TH ST. has units with dishwashers.
