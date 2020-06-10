342 East 76th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

The gross rent is $2,450. The current tenant is offering a concession of one month free on a 12+ month lease or 2 weeks free on a 5 month lease.



This is a Gut Renovated Studio w/ Laundry in Building! Pet Friendly Building!



Available for immediate rent. Landlord is flexible on exact lease start date.



This is clean, bright and charming studio, located in the heart of the Upper East Side. Wake up every morning to birds chirping outside your window! Enjoy a quaint backyard view from your private fire escape!



All apartments are renovated featuring: Walnut hardwood floors, recessed lighting, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, cherry wood cabinets, crown and baseboard moldings, with marble bathrooms.