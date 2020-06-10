All apartments in New York
342 East 76th Street

342 East 76th Street · (847) 682-3303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

342 East 76th Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3-D · Avail. now

$2,245

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
The gross rent is $2,450. The current tenant is offering a concession of one month free on a 12+ month lease or 2 weeks free on a 5 month lease.

This is a Gut Renovated Studio w/ Laundry in Building! Pet Friendly Building!

Available for immediate rent. Landlord is flexible on exact lease start date.

This is clean, bright and charming studio, located in the heart of the Upper East Side. Wake up every morning to birds chirping outside your window! Enjoy a quaint backyard view from your private fire escape!

All apartments are renovated featuring: Walnut hardwood floors, recessed lighting, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, cherry wood cabinets, crown and baseboard moldings, with marble bathrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 342 East 76th Street have any available units?
342 East 76th Street has a unit available for $2,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 342 East 76th Street have?
Some of 342 East 76th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 342 East 76th Street currently offering any rent specials?
342 East 76th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 342 East 76th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 342 East 76th Street is pet friendly.
Does 342 East 76th Street offer parking?
No, 342 East 76th Street does not offer parking.
Does 342 East 76th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 342 East 76th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 342 East 76th Street have a pool?
No, 342 East 76th Street does not have a pool.
Does 342 East 76th Street have accessible units?
No, 342 East 76th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 342 East 76th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 342 East 76th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
