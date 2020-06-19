All apartments in New York
Find more places like 341 WEST 45TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
341 WEST 45TH STREET
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

341 WEST 45TH STREET

341 West 45th Street · (646) 600-4838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Hell's Kitchen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

341 West 45th Street, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
elevator
concierge
doorman
valet service
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
elevator
internet access
valet service
Bright 2 bedroom with great closet space. Open granite kitchen with tile floor. and tiled bathroom. Perfect in doorman building. Doorman, Elevator, Laundry, Storage, Subway, Valet, WiFi, Concierge, Hardwood, High Ceilings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 341 WEST 45TH STREET have any available units?
341 WEST 45TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 341 WEST 45TH STREET have?
Some of 341 WEST 45TH STREET's amenities include granite counters, elevator, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 341 WEST 45TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
341 WEST 45TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 341 WEST 45TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 341 WEST 45TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 341 WEST 45TH STREET offer parking?
No, 341 WEST 45TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 341 WEST 45TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 341 WEST 45TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 341 WEST 45TH STREET have a pool?
No, 341 WEST 45TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 341 WEST 45TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 341 WEST 45TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 341 WEST 45TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 341 WEST 45TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 341 WEST 45TH STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity