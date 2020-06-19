341 WEST 45TH STREET

Bright 2 bedroom with great closet space. Open granite kitchen with tile floor. and tiled bathroom. Perfect in doorman building. Doorman, Elevator, Laundry, Storage, Subway, Valet, WiFi, Concierge, Hardwood, High Ceilings.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
