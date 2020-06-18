All apartments in New York
Find more places like 340 W 87 St LLC.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
340 W 87 St LLC
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:20 AM

340 W 87 St LLC

340 West 87th Street · (646) 334-6566
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

340 West 87th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Renovated and perfectly maintained pre-war 2 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment.Spacious living room, two king size bedrooms, original wood floors, windows in every room, and all classic pre-war details. Eat-in -kitchen with new appliances, good closets space and marble bathroom. Located in close proximity to all that the Upper West Side including Lincoln Center, Fairway, Trader Joes, Zabars and all modes of transportation. Live-in super, elevator and laundry in the building.No fee for September 1th move-in date. Call/email/text for showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 W 87 St LLC have any available units?
340 W 87 St LLC doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 340 W 87 St LLC currently offering any rent specials?
340 W 87 St LLC isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 W 87 St LLC pet-friendly?
No, 340 W 87 St LLC is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 340 W 87 St LLC offer parking?
No, 340 W 87 St LLC does not offer parking.
Does 340 W 87 St LLC have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 W 87 St LLC does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 W 87 St LLC have a pool?
No, 340 W 87 St LLC does not have a pool.
Does 340 W 87 St LLC have accessible units?
No, 340 W 87 St LLC does not have accessible units.
Does 340 W 87 St LLC have units with dishwashers?
No, 340 W 87 St LLC does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 340 W 87 St LLC have units with air conditioning?
No, 340 W 87 St LLC does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 340 W 87 St LLC?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
RiverEast
408 East 92nd Street
New York, NY 10128
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity