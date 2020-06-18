340 W 87 St LLC

Amenities

Renovated and perfectly maintained pre-war 2 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment.Spacious living room, two king size bedrooms, original wood floors, windows in every room, and all classic pre-war details. Eat-in -kitchen with new appliances, good closets space and marble bathroom. Located in close proximity to all that the Upper West Side including Lincoln Center, Fairway, Trader Joes, Zabars and all modes of transportation. Live-in super, elevator and laundry in the building.No fee for September 1th move-in date. Call/email/text for showing!