Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:49 PM

340 East 52nd Street

340 East 52nd Street · (212) 300-6412
Location

340 East 52nd Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 8-F · Avail. now

$5,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
on-site laundry
lobby
The highlight of this beautifully renovated one bedroom is the southwestern exposure that floods the unit with natural light. The prewar design of this corner unit is complimented by the beamed ceilings and wrap around windows. Unlike most NYC apartments, this unit has a plethora of storage with four closets. The updated kitchen boasts a sleek, white finish with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. The updated modern bathroom is accented with white marble throughout. Rockefeller Court is a charming, pre-war, art deco building located in the heart of Turtle Bay, near all of the conveniences of Midtown East, including the transportation hub of Grand Central. Building amenities include a doorman/attended lobby from 8AM until midnight, a live-in Superintendent and central laundry room. A pet friendly building, the current building policy is one (1) pet per apartment; dogs under 45lbs. (breed restrictions do apply).Photos and floor plan are of a similar F line unit on a different floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 East 52nd Street have any available units?
340 East 52nd Street has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 East 52nd Street have?
Some of 340 East 52nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 East 52nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
340 East 52nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 East 52nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 340 East 52nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 340 East 52nd Street offer parking?
No, 340 East 52nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 340 East 52nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 East 52nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 East 52nd Street have a pool?
No, 340 East 52nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 340 East 52nd Street have accessible units?
No, 340 East 52nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 340 East 52nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 East 52nd Street has units with dishwashers.
