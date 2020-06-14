340 East 52nd Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman on-site laundry lobby

The highlight of this beautifully renovated one bedroom is the southwestern exposure that floods the unit with natural light. The prewar design of this corner unit is complimented by the beamed ceilings and wrap around windows. Unlike most NYC apartments, this unit has a plethora of storage with four closets. The updated kitchen boasts a sleek, white finish with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. The updated modern bathroom is accented with white marble throughout. Rockefeller Court is a charming, pre-war, art deco building located in the heart of Turtle Bay, near all of the conveniences of Midtown East, including the transportation hub of Grand Central. Building amenities include a doorman/attended lobby from 8AM until midnight, a live-in Superintendent and central laundry room. A pet friendly building, the current building policy is one (1) pet per apartment; dogs under 45lbs. (breed restrictions do apply).Photos and floor plan are of a similar F line unit on a different floor.