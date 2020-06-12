340 E 90th St

Amenities

True one bedroom in a boutique elevator building. The North facing one bedroom has been recently renovated and features modern finishes.



About the apartment:

Espresso stained hardwood floors

Stainless steel appliances with D/W

Garbage disposal

Queen size bedroom

Northern exposure

4 windows

Two closets

European radiators

Excellent counter space

Spacious kitchen cabinets

Recessed lighting



Dimensions:

Living Room-10'4"x10'4"

Kitchen-9'4"x8'10"

Bedroom- 8'9"x10'2"



About the building:

Part time staff (M-F 8AM to 11PM,weekends 1PM to 8PM)

Pet friendly

Elevator

Near the 4,5,6,Q Subway lines

Heat/water/sewer/trash included in rent

Tenants pay for cooking gas, electricity, cable/internet

Building wired for FiOS and Spectrum



To apply:

Applicants must earn 40x the monthly rent to qualify and will need to present the following supporting documents with the application:

Last two bank statements

Last two pay stubs

Employment verification letter

2019 Tax Returns

Government issued picture ID

$20 application fee

www.boldnewyork.com/application



12 month lease. Advertised rent reflects a one month free concession. Gross, monthly, rent is $2,850.