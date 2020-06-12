All apartments in New York
340 E 90th St
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:41 AM

340 E 90th St

340 East 90th Street · (973) 931-1400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

340 East 90th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4B · Avail. now

$2,610

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
internet access
True one bedroom in a boutique elevator building. The North facing one bedroom has been recently renovated and features modern finishes.

About the apartment:
Espresso stained hardwood floors
Stainless steel appliances with D/W
Garbage disposal
Queen size bedroom
Northern exposure
4 windows
Two closets
European radiators
Excellent counter space
Spacious kitchen cabinets
Recessed lighting

Dimensions:
Living Room-10'4"x10'4"
Kitchen-9'4"x8'10"
Bedroom- 8'9"x10'2"

About the building:
Part time staff (M-F 8AM to 11PM,weekends 1PM to 8PM)
Pet friendly
Elevator
Near the 4,5,6,Q Subway lines
Heat/water/sewer/trash included in rent
Tenants pay for cooking gas, electricity, cable/internet
Building wired for FiOS and Spectrum

To apply:
Applicants must earn 40x the monthly rent to qualify and will need to present the following supporting documents with the application:
Last two bank statements
Last two pay stubs
Employment verification letter
2019 Tax Returns
Government issued picture ID
$20 application fee
www.boldnewyork.com/application

12 month lease. Advertised rent reflects a one month free concession. Gross, monthly, rent is $2,850.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 E 90th St have any available units?
340 E 90th St has a unit available for $2,610 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 E 90th St have?
Some of 340 E 90th St's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 E 90th St currently offering any rent specials?
340 E 90th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 E 90th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 340 E 90th St is pet friendly.
Does 340 E 90th St offer parking?
No, 340 E 90th St does not offer parking.
Does 340 E 90th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 E 90th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 E 90th St have a pool?
No, 340 E 90th St does not have a pool.
Does 340 E 90th St have accessible units?
No, 340 E 90th St does not have accessible units.
Does 340 E 90th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 E 90th St has units with dishwashers.
