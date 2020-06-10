All apartments in New York
340 E 34th St 17D
340 E 34th St 17D

340 East 34th Street · (917) 530-8943
Location

340 East 34th Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 17D · Avail. now

$4,600

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
media room
valet service
NO FEE XL 3 br 1.5 bath, luxury doorman, gym, deck - Property Id: 244421

Gut renovated, 3 bdr 1.5 bathrooms, great natural sunlight.
King/Queen size bedrooms
Spacious living room, Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances,
Marble bathrooms, Hardwood floors, Abundant closets

Full time doorman building, Fitness center, Roof deck with BBQ facilities, Package room, Elevator, Laundry room, resident lounge, Media room, Parking, Valet service.
VIDEO IS AVAILABLE
Property Id 244421

(RLNE5743300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 E 34th St 17D have any available units?
340 E 34th St 17D has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 E 34th St 17D have?
Some of 340 E 34th St 17D's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 E 34th St 17D currently offering any rent specials?
340 E 34th St 17D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 E 34th St 17D pet-friendly?
Yes, 340 E 34th St 17D is pet friendly.
Does 340 E 34th St 17D offer parking?
Yes, 340 E 34th St 17D does offer parking.
Does 340 E 34th St 17D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 E 34th St 17D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 E 34th St 17D have a pool?
No, 340 E 34th St 17D does not have a pool.
Does 340 E 34th St 17D have accessible units?
No, 340 E 34th St 17D does not have accessible units.
Does 340 E 34th St 17D have units with dishwashers?
No, 340 E 34th St 17D does not have units with dishwashers.
