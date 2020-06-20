All apartments in New York
New York, NY
338 East 61st Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:25 PM

338 East 61st Street

338 East 61st Street · (212) 683-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

338 East 61st Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stay in this cozy Lennox Hill apartment! It's an NYC traditional walk-up building. It has two bedrooms and a sofa. It features a flat-screen TV, an equipped kitchen and hardwood floors. This apartment also has stainless steel appliances. It has many good qualities, that will make it feel like home!Location: This apartment is on the Upper East Side! It is steps away from many stores and restaurants. You can go to stores like Bloomingdales, Dylan's Candy Bar, Banana Republic and more. You can also go eat at Serendipity 3 or at Rosa Mexicana. Many great places to explore!The closest train station is the N, Q,R,4,5,and 6 train on Lexington Ave/59th Street. Another nearby train station is the F train on Lexington Ave and 63rd Street.Rates advertised are set for the most economical time period provided by owner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 East 61st Street have any available units?
338 East 61st Street has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 338 East 61st Street currently offering any rent specials?
338 East 61st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 East 61st Street pet-friendly?
No, 338 East 61st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 338 East 61st Street offer parking?
No, 338 East 61st Street does not offer parking.
Does 338 East 61st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 338 East 61st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 East 61st Street have a pool?
No, 338 East 61st Street does not have a pool.
Does 338 East 61st Street have accessible units?
No, 338 East 61st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 338 East 61st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 338 East 61st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 338 East 61st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 338 East 61st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
