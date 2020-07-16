336 West 49th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NO FEE 1 Bedroom in Hell's Kitchen Now Available!



This is a recently updated 1 bedroom in the heart of Hell's Kitchen, just steps from the A, C, E subway lines.



Features include:

- Stainless steel appliances

- Shaker cabinets + granite counters

- Hardwood floors

- Guarantors accepted, pets welcome!



Truly a must-see, get an exclusive first peek at your new cozy and character-filled home! Call/text to schedule a private showing!



Pictures are for sample purposes only and may not represent this exact unit

Price is net effective for 1.5 months free on an 11-month lease.