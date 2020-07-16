336 West 49th Street

Amenities
Contact us to:
1. Arrange Contactless Access
2. Watch a Video Tour
3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent
NO FEE 1 Bedroom in Hell's Kitchen Now Available!
This is a recently updated 1 bedroom in the heart of Hell's Kitchen, just steps from the A, C, E subway lines.
Features include:
- Stainless steel appliances
- Shaker cabinets + granite counters
- Hardwood floors
- Guarantors accepted, pets welcome!
Truly a must-see, get an exclusive first peek at your new cozy and character-filled home! Call/text to schedule a private showing!
Pictures are for sample purposes only and may not represent this exact unit
Price is net effective for 1.5 months free on an 11-month lease.