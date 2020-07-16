All apartments in New York
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:32 PM

336 West 49th Street

336 West 49th Street · (718) 222-0211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

336 West 49th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit A-4RW · Avail. now

$2,073

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Contact us to:

1. Arrange Contactless Access
2. Watch a Video Tour
3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent

NO FEE 1 Bedroom in Hell's Kitchen Now Available!

This is a recently updated 1 bedroom in the heart of Hell's Kitchen, just steps from the A, C, E subway lines.

Features include:
- Stainless steel appliances
- Shaker cabinets + granite counters
- Hardwood floors
- Guarantors accepted, pets welcome!

Truly a must-see, get an exclusive first peek at your new cozy and character-filled home! Call/text to schedule a private showing!

Pictures are for sample purposes only and may not represent this exact unit
Price is net effective for 1.5 months free on an 11-month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 West 49th Street have any available units?
336 West 49th Street has a unit available for $2,073 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 336 West 49th Street have?
Some of 336 West 49th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 West 49th Street currently offering any rent specials?
336 West 49th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 West 49th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 336 West 49th Street is pet friendly.
Does 336 West 49th Street offer parking?
No, 336 West 49th Street does not offer parking.
Does 336 West 49th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 West 49th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 West 49th Street have a pool?
No, 336 West 49th Street does not have a pool.
Does 336 West 49th Street have accessible units?
No, 336 West 49th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 336 West 49th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 336 West 49th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
