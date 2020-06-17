All apartments in New York
Find more places like 336 West 46th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
336 West 46th Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:43 AM

336 West 46th Street

336 West 46th Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Hell's Kitchen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

336 West 46th Street, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,675

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 431 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
internet access
Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: Full Room w/Private Bathroom 4R home with a full bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available!

The home includes a private bathroom, heating, ac high speed internet, bed linens, and towels.

This cozy full bedroom is perfect for a good nights sleep. With a leather tufted headboard, dimly lit bedside lamp and floor to ceiling velvet drapes - youll nearly forget Times Square is just around the corner.

The June Homes mission is to make renting an apartment as easy and stress-free as possible, with no broker fees or hidden fees, flexible terms and all homes equipped with furnishings, utilities, fast Wi-Fi and cable, bathroom and cleaning essentials, and 24-hour support. Book a virtual tour today and chat with a June team member to help find the right space for you.

The prices of our homes are calculated dynamically and can evolve.
The price shown on the listing is the Best Available Rate.
These prices were generated on June 16, 2020.

See below for additional prices and date range options:

#136: Times Square Full Room w/Private Bathroom 4R

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 West 46th Street have any available units?
336 West 46th Street has a unit available for $2,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 336 West 46th Street currently offering any rent specials?
336 West 46th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 West 46th Street pet-friendly?
No, 336 West 46th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 336 West 46th Street offer parking?
No, 336 West 46th Street does not offer parking.
Does 336 West 46th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 West 46th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 West 46th Street have a pool?
No, 336 West 46th Street does not have a pool.
Does 336 West 46th Street have accessible units?
No, 336 West 46th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 336 West 46th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 336 West 46th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 336 West 46th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 336 West 46th Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 336 West 46th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity