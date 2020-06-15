All apartments in New York
Find more places like 336 East 59th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
336 East 59th Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:39 PM

336 East 59th Street

336 East 59th Street · (212) 864-4555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Midtown East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

336 East 59th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
GRAND TWO BEDROOM HOME
336 East 59th Street, Apt 1

YOUR HOME
Welcome home to this stunning two-bedroom, one bath home located one flight up in a well-maintained, pre-war building. This sunny unit features hardwood floors, windows in every room, high ceilings, and central air-conditioning. The first bedroom fits a queen-size bed, second bedroom will also accommodate a queen-size bed.

YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD
336 East 59th Street is conveniently located where Midtown East meets the Upper East Side. You'll love being situated in a shopper's paradise with Bloomingdale's, WholeFoods, Bed, Bath & Beyond, TJMaxx, and Cinema 1,2 & 3 and more all within a stone's throw. You'll have no excuses to skip the gym with fabulous Equinox fitness -featuring sun deck, pool, rock-climbing wall, and squash court just two blocks away. Fine and casual dining options abound and transportation is a cinch with 4/5/6 & N/R/Q subway lines nearby.

Pictures are of a similar unit in the building. More pictures and video tour to come

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 East 59th Street have any available units?
336 East 59th Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 336 East 59th Street have?
Some of 336 East 59th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 East 59th Street currently offering any rent specials?
336 East 59th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 East 59th Street pet-friendly?
No, 336 East 59th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 336 East 59th Street offer parking?
No, 336 East 59th Street does not offer parking.
Does 336 East 59th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 East 59th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 East 59th Street have a pool?
Yes, 336 East 59th Street has a pool.
Does 336 East 59th Street have accessible units?
No, 336 East 59th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 336 East 59th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 336 East 59th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 336 East 59th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eugene
435 West 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity