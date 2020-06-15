Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool

GRAND TWO BEDROOM HOME

336 East 59th Street, Apt 1



YOUR HOME

Welcome home to this stunning two-bedroom, one bath home located one flight up in a well-maintained, pre-war building. This sunny unit features hardwood floors, windows in every room, high ceilings, and central air-conditioning. The first bedroom fits a queen-size bed, second bedroom will also accommodate a queen-size bed.



YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

336 East 59th Street is conveniently located where Midtown East meets the Upper East Side. You'll love being situated in a shopper's paradise with Bloomingdale's, WholeFoods, Bed, Bath & Beyond, TJMaxx, and Cinema 1,2 & 3 and more all within a stone's throw. You'll have no excuses to skip the gym with fabulous Equinox fitness -featuring sun deck, pool, rock-climbing wall, and squash court just two blocks away. Fine and casual dining options abound and transportation is a cinch with 4/5/6 & N/R/Q subway lines nearby.



Pictures are of a similar unit in the building. More pictures and video tour to come