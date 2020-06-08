334 East 90th Street

Amenities

1BR on UES with PRIVATE OUTDOOR SPACEAvailable July 1st This spacious apartment offers you the unique opportunity to have your own backyard garden! The bedroom offers multiple closets and storage! Gorgeous windowed marble bathroom and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. High ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Amazing Upper East Side location, the Q 2nd Ave. Subway on 2nd Ave/86th St, as well as the Lexington Train lines at 86th St, #'s 4, 5, & 6. Whole Foods Market on Third Avenue, Fairway on 86th Street. A vibrant neighborhood with restaurants, bars, shopping and plenty to do. Central Park, Museum Mile, and Carl Schurz Park, all an easy stroll away.**sorry, No Dogs