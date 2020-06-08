All apartments in New York
334 East 90th Street
Last updated May 17 2020 at 10:50 PM

334 East 90th Street

334 East 90th Street · (212) 848-0486
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

334 East 90th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1B · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1BR on UES with PRIVATE OUTDOOR SPACEAvailable July 1st This spacious apartment offers you the unique opportunity to have your own backyard garden! The bedroom offers multiple closets and storage! Gorgeous windowed marble bathroom and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. High ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Amazing Upper East Side location, the Q 2nd Ave. Subway on 2nd Ave/86th St, as well as the Lexington Train lines at 86th St, #'s 4, 5, & 6. Whole Foods Market on Third Avenue, Fairway on 86th Street. A vibrant neighborhood with restaurants, bars, shopping and plenty to do. Central Park, Museum Mile, and Carl Schurz Park, all an easy stroll away.**sorry, No Dogs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 East 90th Street have any available units?
334 East 90th Street has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 334 East 90th Street currently offering any rent specials?
334 East 90th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 East 90th Street pet-friendly?
No, 334 East 90th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 334 East 90th Street offer parking?
No, 334 East 90th Street does not offer parking.
Does 334 East 90th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 334 East 90th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 East 90th Street have a pool?
No, 334 East 90th Street does not have a pool.
Does 334 East 90th Street have accessible units?
No, 334 East 90th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 334 East 90th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 334 East 90th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 334 East 90th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 334 East 90th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
