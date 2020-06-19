334 East 6th Street

Amenities

This renovated 2 bedroom apartment is accented by beautiful exposed brick and hardwood floors. Apartment features a private garden, a washer & dryer, marble bathroom and granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Available for September 1st occupancy.Steps from East Village nightlife and restaurants and just a short walk from St Marks Place. Around the corner from the M15 Select Bus Service and minutes to the 6, N, & R subway lines.Please call for an appointment to view. Safdie1245