333 East 43rd Street

Perfectly nestled in Midtown East's most convenient location, this renovated pre-war 1 bedroom was designed for comfortable city living and is the perfect full time residence or pied-a-terre. Featuring an incredible park view from the living room, great light all day long, windowed open kitchen, windowed bath, office nook and beautiful oak floors. The spacious bedroom has a large walk-in closet and is very quiet. MONTHLY RENT INCLUDES ELECTRICITY & GYM MEMBERSHIP!!



The Manor is Tudor City's hottest building with a large gym, gorgeous roof deck overlooking the United Nations and East River, new bike room, ping pong/yoga room and 24/7 laundry room. In addition, 2 lovely private parks are located just outside the building. No smokers or pets please. Please note: Easy board approval process takes approximately 30 days.