All apartments in New York
Find more places like 333 East 43rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
333 East 43rd Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:40 AM

333 East 43rd Street

333 East 43rd Street · (212) 381-2321
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Midtown East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

333 East 43rd Street, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 803 · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
bike storage
yoga
Perfectly nestled in Midtown East's most convenient location, this renovated pre-war 1 bedroom was designed for comfortable city living and is the perfect full time residence or pied-a-terre. Featuring an incredible park view from the living room, great light all day long, windowed open kitchen, windowed bath, office nook and beautiful oak floors. The spacious bedroom has a large walk-in closet and is very quiet. MONTHLY RENT INCLUDES ELECTRICITY & GYM MEMBERSHIP!!

The Manor is Tudor City's hottest building with a large gym, gorgeous roof deck overlooking the United Nations and East River, new bike room, ping pong/yoga room and 24/7 laundry room. In addition, 2 lovely private parks are located just outside the building. No smokers or pets please. Please note: Easy board approval process takes approximately 30 days.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 East 43rd Street have any available units?
333 East 43rd Street has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 East 43rd Street have?
Some of 333 East 43rd Street's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 East 43rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
333 East 43rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 East 43rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 333 East 43rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 333 East 43rd Street offer parking?
No, 333 East 43rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 333 East 43rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 East 43rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 East 43rd Street have a pool?
No, 333 East 43rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 333 East 43rd Street have accessible units?
No, 333 East 43rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 333 East 43rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 East 43rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 333 East 43rd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
307 East 44th Street
307 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
Instrata Nomad
10 E 29th St
New York, NY 10016
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity