330 West 85th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly elevator media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly elevator on-site laundry media room

Prime Upper West Side Studio with hard oak-wood floors, an open kitchen complete with custom cabinetry, fridge, range, dishwasher and microwave. The windowed bathroom has white tiles, vanity sink and mirror. Enjoy the high ceilings and serenity of the space. 330 has an attentive resident super, elevator and a new pay by app Bluetooth laundry room which sends you a text when your laundry is finished. Prime location with its shops, movie theaters and River Side park just one block away. Minutes from the 1 train on 86th & Broadway, Cat OK, No Dogs please. Move in May 1st. No Fee. Brokers this is a CYOF Listing.