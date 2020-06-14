All apartments in New York
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

330 West 85th Street

330 West 85th Street · (212) 381-6568
Location

330 West 85th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 4F · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
elevator
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
media room
Prime Upper West Side Studio with hard oak-wood floors, an open kitchen complete with custom cabinetry, fridge, range, dishwasher and microwave. The windowed bathroom has white tiles, vanity sink and mirror. Enjoy the high ceilings and serenity of the space. 330 has an attentive resident super, elevator and a new pay by app Bluetooth laundry room which sends you a text when your laundry is finished. Prime location with its shops, movie theaters and River Side park just one block away. Minutes from the 1 train on 86th & Broadway, Cat OK, No Dogs please. Move in May 1st. No Fee. Brokers this is a CYOF Listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 West 85th Street have any available units?
330 West 85th Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 West 85th Street have?
Some of 330 West 85th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 West 85th Street currently offering any rent specials?
330 West 85th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 West 85th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 West 85th Street is pet friendly.
Does 330 West 85th Street offer parking?
No, 330 West 85th Street does not offer parking.
Does 330 West 85th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 West 85th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 West 85th Street have a pool?
No, 330 West 85th Street does not have a pool.
Does 330 West 85th Street have accessible units?
No, 330 West 85th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 330 West 85th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 West 85th Street has units with dishwashers.
