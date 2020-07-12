All apartments in New York
330 East 90th Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

330 East 90th Street

330 East 90th Street · (917) 750-1115
Location

330 East 90th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-A · Avail. now

$2,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
media room
Just one flight up, this one bedroom has undergone a recent renovation with no expense spared or detail overlooked!

The true one bedroom features exposed brick, new floors, soaring ceilings, 3 closets, a renovated windowed granite kitchen with stainless appliances, a windowed bath with jacuzzi soaking tub and two ACs. The apartment is pin drop quiet.

Please note that this is a coop with a quick and easy board approval process. The last rental that we did took only a few days!

The boutique prewar building is located in a terrific upper east side neighborhood close to Carl Schurz Park, 92nd St Y, Guggenheim Museum, movie theaters, restaurants, gourmet food markets, and lots of great shopping and services.

Laundry room in the building!

Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 East 90th Street have any available units?
330 East 90th Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 East 90th Street have?
Some of 330 East 90th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 East 90th Street currently offering any rent specials?
330 East 90th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 East 90th Street pet-friendly?
No, 330 East 90th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 330 East 90th Street offer parking?
No, 330 East 90th Street does not offer parking.
Does 330 East 90th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 East 90th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 East 90th Street have a pool?
No, 330 East 90th Street does not have a pool.
Does 330 East 90th Street have accessible units?
No, 330 East 90th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 330 East 90th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 East 90th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
