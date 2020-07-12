330 East 90th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry media room

Just one flight up, this one bedroom has undergone a recent renovation with no expense spared or detail overlooked!



The true one bedroom features exposed brick, new floors, soaring ceilings, 3 closets, a renovated windowed granite kitchen with stainless appliances, a windowed bath with jacuzzi soaking tub and two ACs. The apartment is pin drop quiet.



Please note that this is a coop with a quick and easy board approval process. The last rental that we did took only a few days!



The boutique prewar building is located in a terrific upper east side neighborhood close to Carl Schurz Park, 92nd St Y, Guggenheim Museum, movie theaters, restaurants, gourmet food markets, and lots of great shopping and services.



Laundry room in the building!



Sorry, no pets.