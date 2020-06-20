All apartments in New York
Home
/
New York, NY
/
330 East 43rd Street
Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:47 AM

330 East 43rd Street

330 East 43rd Street · (917) 744-1662
Location

330 East 43rd Street, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 804 · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
doorman
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
doorman
Sunny and SPRAWLING!! This SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM is great for you and your !
THIS IS AN AMAZING PREWAR FIND! Doorman + Space + Location = WOW!

Live in this glorious Art-Deco Building! With 24 Hour Doorman, laundry and super on premises.

Prewar Charm abounds! This large cornered home is full of character and soul! On the 8th floor of a 9 story intimate building, your home will be FULL OF SUNSHINE! With a WINDOWED BATHROOM and WINDOWED KITCHEN with dining area you will have a healthy circulation of fresh air! Kitchen also comes equipped with DISHWASHER + MICROWAVE

Tucked away on a quiet, charming tree-lined street in Tudor City alongside the most charming Park, yet footsteps away from all the hustle and bustle of exciting city life in the heart of Midtown!

Also it's just a few blocks from Grand Central station and the UN. Surrounded by tasteful restaurants, bars, nightlife and around the corner from all the 42nd street shopping! Live in the best of both worlds! Access to the 4,5,6 and 7
trains, and buses take you everywhere you need to go!

UNDER-MARKET PRICE, Hurry! Come see it at our first Open House this weekend!

Juxtaposed between Murray Hill, Turtle Bay and Midtown East You'll stroll quickly to work, Grand Central, Great shopping, Trader Joe's, Nightlife and terrific dining spots LIVE in the HEART of it ALL!

If you're budget conscious but don't want to compromise on neighborhood and quality, and =S=P=A=C=E= here's your HOME! It's got HIGH CEILINGS, and great LIGHT throughout!

LANDLORD OFFERING GREAT INCENTIVES!
We can send you a video and we are conducting LIVE FACETIME TOURS by appointment daily.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 East 43rd Street have any available units?
330 East 43rd Street has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 330 East 43rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
330 East 43rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 East 43rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 330 East 43rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 330 East 43rd Street offer parking?
No, 330 East 43rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 330 East 43rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 East 43rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 East 43rd Street have a pool?
No, 330 East 43rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 330 East 43rd Street have accessible units?
No, 330 East 43rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 330 East 43rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 East 43rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 330 East 43rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 East 43rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
