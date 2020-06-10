330 East 109th Street, 4B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly doorman elevator gym bike storage

Fabulous 1BA /1BA w/balcony in newer (2008) elevator Condo building (The Aura). Amenities include fitness center, a virtual doorman with video and a quick scan key entry for convince including a common garden and bike storage. Natural light floods this home, through floor to ceiling windows (Southern Exposure)! Hardwood ( oak) add a touch of warmth. Open eat in kitchen, with quartz counter top and wood cabinetry, GE and kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. Bosch W/D in the apt, good room sizes & pets allowed. The bathroom has custom wood cabinetry and porcelain fixtures (including a deep soaker tub). The Aura is an 8 story boutique condominium with 28 units. Amenities include fitness center, a virtual doorman with video and a quick scan key entry for convince including a common garden and bike storage. Some pets allowed (additional fee) - NO DOGS. Close to all transportation. $2,500 /mo . One month rent, one month security, one month broker fee, $50 credit & background check (per person) required. Please call or email, for showings and appointments.