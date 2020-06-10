All apartments in New York
330 East 109th Street, 4B

330 E 109th St ·
Location

330 E 109th St, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4B · Avail. now

$2,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
gym
bike storage
Fabulous 1BA /1BA w/balcony in newer (2008) elevator Condo building (The Aura). Amenities include fitness center, a virtual doorman with video and a quick scan key entry for convince including a common garden and bike storage. Natural light floods this home, through floor to ceiling windows (Southern Exposure)! Hardwood ( oak) add a touch of warmth. Open eat in kitchen, with quartz counter top and wood cabinetry, GE and kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. Bosch W/D in the apt, good room sizes & pets allowed. The bathroom has custom wood cabinetry and porcelain fixtures (including a deep soaker tub). The Aura is an 8 story boutique condominium with 28 units. Amenities include fitness center, a virtual doorman with video and a quick scan key entry for convince including a common garden and bike storage. Some pets allowed (additional fee) - NO DOGS. Close to all transportation. $2,500 /mo . One month rent, one month security, one month broker fee, $50 credit & background check (per person) required. Please call or email, for showings and appointments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 East 109th Street, 4B have any available units?
330 East 109th Street, 4B has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 East 109th Street, 4B have?
Some of 330 East 109th Street, 4B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 East 109th Street, 4B currently offering any rent specials?
330 East 109th Street, 4B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 East 109th Street, 4B pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 East 109th Street, 4B is pet friendly.
Does 330 East 109th Street, 4B offer parking?
No, 330 East 109th Street, 4B does not offer parking.
Does 330 East 109th Street, 4B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 East 109th Street, 4B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 East 109th Street, 4B have a pool?
No, 330 East 109th Street, 4B does not have a pool.
Does 330 East 109th Street, 4B have accessible units?
No, 330 East 109th Street, 4B does not have accessible units.
Does 330 East 109th Street, 4B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 East 109th Street, 4B has units with dishwashers.
