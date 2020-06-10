330 E 76TH ST.

Amenities

2 Bedroom - E. 76th St. & 2nd Ave.



Beautiful TRUE 2 bedroom, Eat-In Kitchen, Sunny, Only 2 Flights Up! GREAT UES location!



Beautiful, spacious and sunny 2 bedroom apartment with gorgeous hardwood floors, HUGE split bedrooms on opposite ends of the apartment allowing plenty of space and privacy. This makes an excellent apartment to share as there is lots of privacy



Good size living room, and large kitchen great counter space and window and room for small table.



This apartment features beautiful refinished hardwood floors, high ceilings, lots of light and lots of charm throughout.



Well maintained walk up building, only 2 flights up. Small pets case by case. Laundry is across the Street. Excellent UES location, near subway, xtown bus, tons of shopping, restaurants and bars & Charles Schurz Park.