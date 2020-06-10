All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:18 PM

330 E 76TH ST.

330 East 76th Street · (212) 877-0436
Location

330 East 76th Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4W · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom - E. 76th St. & 2nd Ave.

Beautiful TRUE 2 bedroom, Eat-In Kitchen, Sunny, Only 2 Flights Up! GREAT UES location!

Beautiful, spacious and sunny 2 bedroom apartment with gorgeous hardwood floors, HUGE split bedrooms on opposite ends of the apartment allowing plenty of space and privacy. This makes an excellent apartment to share as there is lots of privacy

Good size living room, and large kitchen great counter space and window and room for small table.

This apartment features beautiful refinished hardwood floors, high ceilings, lots of light and lots of charm throughout.

Well maintained walk up building, only 2 flights up. Small pets case by case. Laundry is across the Street. Excellent UES location, near subway, xtown bus, tons of shopping, restaurants and bars & Charles Schurz Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 E 76TH ST. have any available units?
330 E 76TH ST. has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 330 E 76TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
330 E 76TH ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 E 76TH ST. pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 E 76TH ST. is pet friendly.
Does 330 E 76TH ST. offer parking?
No, 330 E 76TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 330 E 76TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 E 76TH ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 E 76TH ST. have a pool?
No, 330 E 76TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 330 E 76TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 330 E 76TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 330 E 76TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 E 76TH ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 E 76TH ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 E 76TH ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
