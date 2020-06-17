330 E 100TH ST.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom with a marble bathroom. Features a lovely granite kitchen with a dishwasher and also the unit also has it's own washer & dryer. Accented by hardwood floors, exposed brick, and high ceilings with crown molding. Available for May 1st move-in. Great Upper East Side location. Located near great restaurants, cafes and brunch spots, like Fetch. Steps from the M15 Select Service bus, and a short walk to the 6 train.Please contact for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on 13 month lease or 2 months free on 24 month lease! CROMAN5237