Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:19 AM

330 E 100TH ST.

330 East 100th Street · (212) 228-9300
Location

330 East 100th Street, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom with a marble bathroom. Features a lovely granite kitchen with a dishwasher and also the unit also has it's own washer & dryer. Accented by hardwood floors, exposed brick, and high ceilings with crown molding. Available for May 1st move-in. Great Upper East Side location. Located near great restaurants, cafes and brunch spots, like Fetch. Steps from the M15 Select Service bus, and a short walk to the 6 train.Please contact for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on 13 month lease or 2 months free on 24 month lease! CROMAN5237

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 E 100TH ST. have any available units?
330 E 100TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 E 100TH ST. have?
Some of 330 E 100TH ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 E 100TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
330 E 100TH ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 E 100TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 330 E 100TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 330 E 100TH ST. offer parking?
No, 330 E 100TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 330 E 100TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 E 100TH ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 E 100TH ST. have a pool?
No, 330 E 100TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 330 E 100TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 330 E 100TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 330 E 100TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 E 100TH ST. has units with dishwashers.
