33 Hudson Yards PHC

15 Hudson Yards



https://livehudsonyards.com/15-hudson-yards/tours/vr-tours/skytop



Penthouse C features over 2,600 square feet of living space with ceiling heights up to 10'10".

The dramatic great room, with an open kitchen, features a 50-foot-long curved glass wall offering spectacular water views to the West and North. A very private master suite features Hudson River views, two oversized walk-in closets and a windowed master bathroom with double vanity, extra large shower and soaking tub. There are two additional bedroom suites with en-suite baths, a walk-in laundry room, and powder room.



Floor 50: Aquatics center with a 75-foot long swimming pool, a 3,500 square foot fitness center designed by The Wright Fit, private studio for yoga, stretching and group fitness classes, spa with treatment rooms, and a beauty bar for hair and makeup services.



Sky Floor: The highest outdoor residential space in New York City.

