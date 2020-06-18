All apartments in New York
33 Hudson Yards PHC
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

33 Hudson Yards PHC

33 Hudson Yards · (917) 941-8635
Location

33 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001
Garment District

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
yoga
Unit PHC Available 11/12/20 15 Hudson Yards - Property Id: 203705

https://livehudsonyards.com/15-hudson-yards/tours/vr-tours/skytop

Penthouse C features over 2,600 square feet of living space with ceiling heights up to 10'10".
The dramatic great room, with an open kitchen, features a 50-foot-long curved glass wall offering spectacular water views to the West and North. A very private master suite features Hudson River views, two oversized walk-in closets and a windowed master bathroom with double vanity, extra large shower and soaking tub. There are two additional bedroom suites with en-suite baths, a walk-in laundry room, and powder room.

Floor 50: Aquatics center with a 75-foot long swimming pool, a 3,500 square foot fitness center designed by The Wright Fit, private studio for yoga, stretching and group fitness classes, spa with treatment rooms, and a beauty bar for hair and makeup services.

Sky Floor: The highest outdoor residential space in New York City.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203705
Property Id 203705

(RLNE5838083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Hudson Yards PHC have any available units?
33 Hudson Yards PHC doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 Hudson Yards PHC have?
Some of 33 Hudson Yards PHC's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Hudson Yards PHC currently offering any rent specials?
33 Hudson Yards PHC isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Hudson Yards PHC pet-friendly?
Yes, 33 Hudson Yards PHC is pet friendly.
Does 33 Hudson Yards PHC offer parking?
No, 33 Hudson Yards PHC does not offer parking.
Does 33 Hudson Yards PHC have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 Hudson Yards PHC offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Hudson Yards PHC have a pool?
Yes, 33 Hudson Yards PHC has a pool.
Does 33 Hudson Yards PHC have accessible units?
No, 33 Hudson Yards PHC does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Hudson Yards PHC have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Hudson Yards PHC has units with dishwashers.
