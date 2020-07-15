Sign Up
Last updated June 12 2020 at 5:18 PM
33 Crosby street
33 Crosby Street
·
(212) 470-8661
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
33 Crosby Street, New York, NY 10013
SoHo
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY iManageRent
3 Bedrooms
Unit 3D · Avail. now
$5,595
3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 1150; Parking: No Parking ; Monthly rent: $5595.00; IMRID15571
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 33 Crosby street have any available units?
33 Crosby street has a unit available for $5,595 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
New York Rent Report
.
Is 33 Crosby street currently offering any rent specials?
33 Crosby street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Crosby street pet-friendly?
No, 33 Crosby street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New York
.
Does 33 Crosby street offer parking?
Yes, 33 Crosby street offers parking.
Does 33 Crosby street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Crosby street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Crosby street have a pool?
No, 33 Crosby street does not have a pool.
Does 33 Crosby street have accessible units?
No, 33 Crosby street does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Crosby street have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Crosby street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Crosby street have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Crosby street does not have units with air conditioning.
