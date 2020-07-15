All apartments in New York
33 Crosby street.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 5:18 PM

33 Crosby street

33 Crosby Street · (212) 470-8661
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33 Crosby Street, New York, NY 10013
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY iManageRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3D · Avail. now

$5,595

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 1150; Parking: No Parking ; Monthly rent: $5595.00; IMRID15571

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 33 Crosby street have any available units?
33 Crosby street has a unit available for $5,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 33 Crosby street currently offering any rent specials?
33 Crosby street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Crosby street pet-friendly?
No, 33 Crosby street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 33 Crosby street offer parking?
Yes, 33 Crosby street offers parking.
Does 33 Crosby street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Crosby street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Crosby street have a pool?
No, 33 Crosby street does not have a pool.
Does 33 Crosby street have accessible units?
No, 33 Crosby street does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Crosby street have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Crosby street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Crosby street have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Crosby street does not have units with air conditioning.

