New York, NY
33 Bradhurst Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

33 Bradhurst Avenue

33 Bradhurst Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

33 Bradhurst Avenue, New York, NY 10030
Harlem

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
True Two bedroom,Close to trainsHardwood FloorsClosetsKitchen with stainless steel appliancesAccess to Private backyard during holidays Norris9410

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Bradhurst Avenue have any available units?
33 Bradhurst Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 33 Bradhurst Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
33 Bradhurst Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Bradhurst Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 33 Bradhurst Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 33 Bradhurst Avenue offer parking?
No, 33 Bradhurst Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 33 Bradhurst Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Bradhurst Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Bradhurst Avenue have a pool?
No, 33 Bradhurst Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 33 Bradhurst Avenue have accessible units?
No, 33 Bradhurst Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Bradhurst Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Bradhurst Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Bradhurst Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Bradhurst Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
