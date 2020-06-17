Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in New York
Find more places like 33 Bradhurst Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
New York, NY
/
33 Bradhurst Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
33 Bradhurst Avenue
33 Bradhurst Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
33 Bradhurst Avenue, New York, NY 10030
Harlem
Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
True Two bedroom,Close to trainsHardwood FloorsClosetsKitchen with stainless steel appliancesAccess to Private backyard during holidays Norris9410
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 33 Bradhurst Avenue have any available units?
33 Bradhurst Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New York, NY
.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
New York Rent Report
.
Is 33 Bradhurst Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
33 Bradhurst Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Bradhurst Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 33 Bradhurst Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New York
.
Does 33 Bradhurst Avenue offer parking?
No, 33 Bradhurst Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 33 Bradhurst Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Bradhurst Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Bradhurst Avenue have a pool?
No, 33 Bradhurst Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 33 Bradhurst Avenue have accessible units?
No, 33 Bradhurst Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Bradhurst Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Bradhurst Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Bradhurst Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Bradhurst Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003
Similar Pages
New York 1 Bedrooms
New York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly Apartments
New York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Brooklyn, NY
Queens, NY
Bronx, NY
Jersey City, NJ
Newark, NJ
Yonkers, NY
Hoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NY
Bayonne, NJ
West New York, NJ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Upper West Side
Upper East Side
Hell's Kitchen
Chelsea
Midtown East
Washington Heights
Harlem
East Harlem
Apartments Near Colleges
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New York
American Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College