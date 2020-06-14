328 West 49th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym key fob access media room

Contact us to:



1. Arrange Contactless Access

2. Watch a Video Tour

3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent



Spacious 1 Bed/1Bath Now Available with Private Terrace in Hell's Kitchen + 1 Month Free!



This is a 1bed/1bath in the heart of Hell's Kitchen, featuring a private terrace, newly renovated kitchen and updated bathroom. The unit is located in a well-maintained building, just steps from the A, C, E subway lines and convenient to all the shopping and transportation of Times Square / 42nd St.



Other details include:

- Stainless steel appliances

- Washer/dryer in-unit

- White shaker cabinets

- Hardwood floors

- Keyless entry & phone-integrated intercom

- Guarantors accepted, pets welcome!



For fitness enthusiasts, the unit is conveniently located across the street from a Citibike stop and five-star rated TMPL GYM. The Theater District provides endless entertainment options. Truly a must see, get an exclusive first peek at your new cozy and character filled home- email to schedule a private showing!



-Rent is net effective 1 month free on a 13 month lease

-Photos are of actual unit



,NO FEE Renovated 1 Bedroom in Hell's Kitchen- Now Offering 2 Months Free!

You do not want to miss out on this newly renovated 1 bedroom apartment with private outdoor space in the center of Hell's Kitchen. The unit has been fully renovated with a stunning kitchen and updated bathroom. Other features include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer/dryer and ample storage space. Pets welcome, guarantors accepted.

Truly a must see, schedule a private appointment today! Enjoy all the luxuries Hell's Kitchen has to offer-- convenient to all transportation and surrounded by endless theater options and nightlife entertainment! Enjoy a meal at Ippudo Westside or Mother Burger and drinks at the Barcelona Bar. 5 star rated TMPL gym is conveniently located right across the street, as well as a Citi bike station for cyclist enthusiasts.

*Net effective price advertised for 2mo free on a 20 month lease term.

**Images are for illustartive purposes only and may not reflect this exact unit.