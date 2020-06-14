All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

328 West 49th Street

328 West 49th Street · (718) 222-0211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

328 West 49th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-RE · Avail. now

$2,469

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
key fob access
media room
Contact us to:

1. Arrange Contactless Access
2. Watch a Video Tour
3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent

Spacious 1 Bed/1Bath Now Available with Private Terrace in Hell's Kitchen + 1 Month Free!

This is a 1bed/1bath in the heart of Hell's Kitchen, featuring a private terrace, newly renovated kitchen and updated bathroom. The unit is located in a well-maintained building, just steps from the A, C, E subway lines and convenient to all the shopping and transportation of Times Square / 42nd St.

Other details include:
- Stainless steel appliances
- Washer/dryer in-unit
- White shaker cabinets
- Hardwood floors
- Keyless entry & phone-integrated intercom
- Guarantors accepted, pets welcome!

For fitness enthusiasts, the unit is conveniently located across the street from a Citibike stop and five-star rated TMPL GYM. The Theater District provides endless entertainment options. Truly a must see, get an exclusive first peek at your new cozy and character filled home- email to schedule a private showing!

-Rent is net effective 1 month free on a 13 month lease
-Photos are of actual unit

,NO FEE Renovated 1 Bedroom in Hell's Kitchen- Now Offering 2 Months Free!
You do not want to miss out on this newly renovated 1 bedroom apartment with private outdoor space in the center of Hell's Kitchen. The unit has been fully renovated with a stunning kitchen and updated bathroom. Other features include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer/dryer and ample storage space. Pets welcome, guarantors accepted.
Truly a must see, schedule a private appointment today! Enjoy all the luxuries Hell's Kitchen has to offer-- convenient to all transportation and surrounded by endless theater options and nightlife entertainment! Enjoy a meal at Ippudo Westside or Mother Burger and drinks at the Barcelona Bar. 5 star rated TMPL gym is conveniently located right across the street, as well as a Citi bike station for cyclist enthusiasts.
*Net effective price advertised for 2mo free on a 20 month lease term.
**Images are for illustartive purposes only and may not reflect this exact unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 West 49th Street have any available units?
328 West 49th Street has a unit available for $2,469 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 328 West 49th Street have?
Some of 328 West 49th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 West 49th Street currently offering any rent specials?
328 West 49th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 West 49th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 328 West 49th Street is pet friendly.
Does 328 West 49th Street offer parking?
No, 328 West 49th Street does not offer parking.
Does 328 West 49th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 328 West 49th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 West 49th Street have a pool?
No, 328 West 49th Street does not have a pool.
Does 328 West 49th Street have accessible units?
No, 328 West 49th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 328 West 49th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 328 West 49th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
