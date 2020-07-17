EXCELLENT DEAL , PRIME UPPER WEST SIDE LOCATION,, CHARMING BLOCK,, 83 STREET AND RIVERSIDE DRIVE,ELEVATOR & LAUNDRY BUILDING,CLEAN,, MINT CONDITION,,,, SUNNY, PRICE IS A STEAL,,, CALL ,TEXT, EMAIL BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
