Home
/
New York, NY
/
327 E 35th Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
327 E 35th Street
327 East 35th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Murray Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
327 East 35th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Hardwood Floors, Stainless Kitchen with Dishwasher, and Exposed Brick are highlighted in this recently renovated 2 bedroom home in Murray Hill. Available Now! Virtual Showings Available!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 327 E 35th Street have any available units?
327 E 35th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New York, NY
.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
New York Rent Report
.
What amenities does 327 E 35th Street have?
Some of 327 E 35th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 327 E 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
327 E 35th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 E 35th Street pet-friendly?
No, 327 E 35th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New York
.
Does 327 E 35th Street offer parking?
No, 327 E 35th Street does not offer parking.
Does 327 E 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 327 E 35th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 E 35th Street have a pool?
No, 327 E 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 327 E 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 327 E 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 327 E 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 327 E 35th Street has units with dishwashers.
