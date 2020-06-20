All apartments in New York
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:12 PM

325 West 137th Street

325 West 137th Street · (646) 651-7319
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

325 West 137th Street, New York, NY 10030
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
(( Furnished Studio)) You will want to jump and block anyone else from grabbing this deal Live in a peaceful, quiet building with a vibrant, bustling neighborhood just outside your door. Nearby, there is a quick and easy commute to any Manhattan destination of your choosing. From visiting NYC's hot-spots and shopping for the latest trends, to relaxing with a book at your favorite local cafe - This Furnished studio is the perfect space for you to explore and feel at home Call NOW! Act Before Your Neighbour Does! bond1627231

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 West 137th Street have any available units?
325 West 137th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 325 West 137th Street currently offering any rent specials?
325 West 137th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 West 137th Street pet-friendly?
No, 325 West 137th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 325 West 137th Street offer parking?
No, 325 West 137th Street does not offer parking.
Does 325 West 137th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 West 137th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 West 137th Street have a pool?
No, 325 West 137th Street does not have a pool.
Does 325 West 137th Street have accessible units?
No, 325 West 137th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 325 West 137th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 West 137th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 325 West 137th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 West 137th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
