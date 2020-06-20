325 West 137th Street

Amenities

recently renovated microwave furnished

Unit Amenities furnished microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

(( Furnished Studio)) You will want to jump and block anyone else from grabbing this deal Live in a peaceful, quiet building with a vibrant, bustling neighborhood just outside your door. Nearby, there is a quick and easy commute to any Manhattan destination of your choosing. From visiting NYC's hot-spots and shopping for the latest trends, to relaxing with a book at your favorite local cafe - This Furnished studio is the perfect space for you to explore and feel at home Call NOW! Act Before Your Neighbour Does! bond1627231