Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:18 PM

325 W 71st Street

325 West 71st Street · (212) 877-0436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

325 West 71st Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 5C · Avail. now

$2,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Available ASAP. Spacious & Bright 1 BD, Elev, Lndy, Bright, Pets Ok (71st/WEA)

1 Bedroom - W. 71st Street/West End Ave

Large spacious rooms, light, views, & quiet! Apartment features a cheery windowed kitchen, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Living room is spacious and comfortable, and has refinished hardwood floors (throughout), 2 large south facing windows & lots of light.

Large proper bedroom is quiet and has an ambient West & North double exposure, and treetop views from it's 3 windows, 2 large closets and room for your king bed, furniture and favorite chair.

This is Charming & Well Maintained Pre-War Elevator Building, on a beautiful & quiet mostly brownstone street. Building has a Resident Super, Laundry, & Pet Friendly.

This Lincoln Center location is unbeatable, near Riverside Park, minutes to the 1/2/3 express stops, Lincoln Center, Trader Joes, Central Park & Everything the UWS has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 W 71st Street have any available units?
325 W 71st Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 W 71st Street have?
Some of 325 W 71st Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 W 71st Street currently offering any rent specials?
325 W 71st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 W 71st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 W 71st Street is pet friendly.
Does 325 W 71st Street offer parking?
No, 325 W 71st Street does not offer parking.
Does 325 W 71st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 W 71st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 W 71st Street have a pool?
No, 325 W 71st Street does not have a pool.
Does 325 W 71st Street have accessible units?
No, 325 W 71st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 325 W 71st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 W 71st Street has units with dishwashers.
