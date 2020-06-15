325 W 71st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

Available ASAP. Spacious & Bright 1 BD, Elev, Lndy, Bright, Pets Ok (71st/WEA)



1 Bedroom - W. 71st Street/West End Ave



Large spacious rooms, light, views, & quiet! Apartment features a cheery windowed kitchen, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Living room is spacious and comfortable, and has refinished hardwood floors (throughout), 2 large south facing windows & lots of light.



Large proper bedroom is quiet and has an ambient West & North double exposure, and treetop views from it's 3 windows, 2 large closets and room for your king bed, furniture and favorite chair.



This is Charming & Well Maintained Pre-War Elevator Building, on a beautiful & quiet mostly brownstone street. Building has a Resident Super, Laundry, & Pet Friendly.



This Lincoln Center location is unbeatable, near Riverside Park, minutes to the 1/2/3 express stops, Lincoln Center, Trader Joes, Central Park & Everything the UWS has to offer.