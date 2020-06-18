All apartments in New York
Find more places like 325 E 81st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
325 E 81st Street
Last updated May 22 2020 at 8:21 AM

325 E 81st Street

325 East 81st Street · (212) 727-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

325 East 81st Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
gym
elevator
concierge
doorman
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
garage
lobby
tennis court
Awesome 1 bedroom apartment for rent in Yorkville. This great Yorkville home accepts pets (Cats only). .The building offers additional amenities, including: air_rights, attended_lobby, bike_room, childrens_playroom, cold_storage, community_recreation_facilities, concierge, copurchase, corner, doorman, elevator, FIOS Available, fitness_facility, fulltime_doorman, full_service, garage, gifts, green_building, guarantors, gym, landlease, landmark, laundry_in_building, Live-in Super, live_work, lounge, media_room, mixed_use, new_dev, package_room, parents, parking_available, parttime_doorman, pied_a_terre, postwar, prewar, senior_community, smoke_free, storage_available, sublets, swimming_pool, tennis, virtual_doorman, walk_up. Q,6,4 and 5 trains are nearby! Call, text or email today to see this excellent Yorkville apartment before your competitors do!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 E 81st Street have any available units?
325 E 81st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 E 81st Street have?
Some of 325 E 81st Street's amenities include garage, gym, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 E 81st Street currently offering any rent specials?
325 E 81st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 E 81st Street pet-friendly?
No, 325 E 81st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 325 E 81st Street offer parking?
Yes, 325 E 81st Street does offer parking.
Does 325 E 81st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 E 81st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 E 81st Street have a pool?
No, 325 E 81st Street does not have a pool.
Does 325 E 81st Street have accessible units?
No, 325 E 81st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 325 E 81st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 E 81st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 325 E 81st Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity