Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:12 PM

324 West 49th Street

324 West 49th Street · (646) 750-1989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

324 West 49th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-RE · Avail. now

$2,318

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
key fob access
media room
Beautiful One Bedroom Apartment Now Available + Offering 1 Month Free!

This is a sunny, quiet and rear-facing 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment. The unit features an open and recently renovated kitchen with a breakfast bar, an updated bathroom, and ample closet space.

Features include:
- Stainless steel appliances
- Hardwood floors
- Keyless entry / intercom system
- Pets welcome, guarantors accepted!

Located in the heart of the Theater District, just steps from the A, C, E subway line at 49th St, and convenient to all the shopping and transportation options of Times Square. For fitness enthusiasts, CitiBike and 5 star rated TMPL gym is located conveniently across the street. This apartment is truly a must see, call/text/email now for a private showing!

*Photos are of similar unit
*Rent advertised is net effective 1 month free on a 12 month lease.

,Newly Renovated 1 Bedroom in Hell's Kitchen- NO FEE!
This is a sunny, quiet and rear-facing 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment. The unit features an open and recently renovated kitchen with breakfast bar, an updated bathroom, and ample closet space.
Features include:
- Stainless steel appliances
- Hardwood floors
- Keyless entry / intercom system
- Pets welcome, guarantors accepted!

Located in the heart of the Theater District, just steps from the A, C, E subway line at 49th St, and convenient to all the shopping and transportation options of Times Square. For fitness enthusiasts, CitiBike and 5 star rated TMPL gym are located conviently across the street. This apartment is truly a must see, call/text/email now for a private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 West 49th Street have any available units?
324 West 49th Street has a unit available for $2,318 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 324 West 49th Street have?
Some of 324 West 49th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 West 49th Street currently offering any rent specials?
324 West 49th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 West 49th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 324 West 49th Street is pet friendly.
Does 324 West 49th Street offer parking?
No, 324 West 49th Street does not offer parking.
Does 324 West 49th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 West 49th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 West 49th Street have a pool?
No, 324 West 49th Street does not have a pool.
Does 324 West 49th Street have accessible units?
No, 324 West 49th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 324 West 49th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 324 West 49th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
