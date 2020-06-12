324 West 49th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel gym media room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym key fob access media room

Contact us to:

1. Arrange Contactless Access

2. Watch a Video Tour

3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent



Beautiful One Bedroom Apartment Now Available + Offering 1 Month Free!



This is a sunny, quiet and rear-facing 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment. The unit features an open and recently renovated kitchen with a breakfast bar, an updated bathroom, and ample closet space.



Features include:

- Stainless steel appliances

- Hardwood floors

- Keyless entry / intercom system

- Pets welcome, guarantors accepted!



Located in the heart of the Theater District, just steps from the A, C, E subway line at 49th St, and convenient to all the shopping and transportation options of Times Square. For fitness enthusiasts, CitiBike and 5 star rated TMPL gym is located conveniently across the street. This apartment is truly a must see, call/text/email now for a private showing!



*Photos are of similar unit

*Rent advertised is net effective 1 month free on a 12 month lease.



,Newly Renovated 1 Bedroom in Hell's Kitchen- NO FEE!

This is a sunny, quiet and rear-facing 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment. The unit features an open and recently renovated kitchen with breakfast bar, an updated bathroom, and ample closet space.

Features include:

- Stainless steel appliances

- Hardwood floors

- Keyless entry / intercom system

- Pets welcome, guarantors accepted!



Located in the heart of the Theater District, just steps from the A, C, E subway line at 49th St, and convenient to all the shopping and transportation options of Times Square. For fitness enthusiasts, CitiBike and 5 star rated TMPL gym are located conviently across the street. This apartment is truly a must see, call/text/email now for a private showing!