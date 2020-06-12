324 West 49th Street

Amenities
Beautiful One Bedroom Apartment Now Available + Offering 1 Month Free!
This is a sunny, quiet and rear-facing 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment. The unit features an open and recently renovated kitchen with a breakfast bar, an updated bathroom, and ample closet space.
Features include:
- Stainless steel appliances
- Hardwood floors
- Keyless entry / intercom system
- Pets welcome, guarantors accepted!
Located in the heart of the Theater District, just steps from the A, C, E subway line at 49th St, and convenient to all the shopping and transportation options of Times Square. For fitness enthusiasts, CitiBike and 5 star rated TMPL gym is located conveniently across the street. This apartment is truly a must see, call/text/email now for a private showing!
*Photos are of similar unit
*Rent advertised is net effective 1 month free on a 12 month lease.
