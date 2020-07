Amenities

Steps from Riverside Park, this architecturally stunning townhouse has been renovated in previous years with Central AC/ Heating. When it comes to original details this townhouse has been restored from the mantels to the grand staircase. This 20 feet in width townhouse has two terraces plus a formal garden. One will be pleased with the grand-scale rooms and modern attributes to bring comfort to today's owner. If you are looking for the perfect townhouse and a park block, this is the one. Over 4500 of interior sq ft plus cellar of 1200 sq ft. and over 900 sq ft. of outdoor space.