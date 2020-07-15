All apartments in New York
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:46 AM

323 West 83rd Street

323 West 83rd Street · (212) 247-7100
Location

323 West 83rd Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6-D · Avail. now

$3,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
playground
elevator
bike storage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
playground
bike storage
Charming and quite renovated prewar two bedroom apartment on the top floor with high ceilings, plenty of closet space and hardwood floors throughout. This classic elevator building is a stones throw from the River Run playground on a quaint tree lined street between Riverside Park and West End Ave. The building offers a wonderful roof deck as well as bicycle storage. Close to shopping and transportation. Very easy board process,Charming and quite renovated prewar two bedroom apartment on the top floor with high ceilings, plenty of closet space and hardwood floors throughout. This classic elevator building is steps from the River Run playground on a quaint tree lined street between Riverside Park and West End Ave. Close to shopping and transportation, it is also locate in the coveted PS9 school district. Very easy board process

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 West 83rd Street have any available units?
323 West 83rd Street has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 323 West 83rd Street have?
Some of 323 West 83rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 West 83rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
323 West 83rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 West 83rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 323 West 83rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 323 West 83rd Street offer parking?
No, 323 West 83rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 323 West 83rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 323 West 83rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 West 83rd Street have a pool?
No, 323 West 83rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 323 West 83rd Street have accessible units?
No, 323 West 83rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 323 West 83rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 323 West 83rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
