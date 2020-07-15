323 West 83rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator playground bike storage

Charming and quite renovated prewar two bedroom apartment on the top floor with high ceilings, plenty of closet space and hardwood floors throughout. This classic elevator building is steps from the River Run playground on a quaint tree lined street between Riverside Park and West End Ave. Close to shopping and transportation, it is also locate in the coveted PS9 school district. Very easy board process