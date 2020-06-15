321 West 37th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym bike storage yoga

Studio loft with extraordinary 12 foot ceilings and massive over-sized windows. Features include washer/ dryer, full-size kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, custom cabinetry and beautiful wood floors throughout. Sienna 37 is a Full Service Boutique Loft Building loaded with amenities including a Concierge, Fitness Center, massive Outdoor Lounge, Rooftop Sun and Yoga Decks, as well as Residential and Bike Storage! Conveniently located just a few short blocks away from Hudson Yards, New Jersey Transit, Long Island Railroad as well as the A, C & E Subway Lines. Sienna 37 also has Orange Theory Fitness located at the base of the building. This highly successful and international fitness studio is spreading across the globe at a fast pace and is in close proximity to your new home