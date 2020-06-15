All apartments in New York
Find more places like 321 West 37th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
321 West 37th Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:30 PM

321 West 37th Street

321 West 37th Street · (212) 683-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Garment District
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

321 West 37th Street, New York, NY 10018
Garment District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 5-B · Avail. now

$2,875

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
bike storage
yoga
Studio loft with extraordinary 12 foot ceilings and massive over-sized windows. Features include washer/ dryer, full-size kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, custom cabinetry and beautiful wood floors throughout. Sienna 37 is a Full Service Boutique Loft Building loaded with amenities including a Concierge, Fitness Center, massive Outdoor Lounge, Rooftop Sun and Yoga Decks, as well as Residential and Bike Storage! Conveniently located just a few short blocks away from Hudson Yards, New Jersey Transit, Long Island Railroad as well as the A, C & E Subway Lines. Sienna 37 also has Orange Theory Fitness located at the base of the building. This highly successful and international fitness studio is spreading across the globe at a fast pace and is in close proximity to your new home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 West 37th Street have any available units?
321 West 37th Street has a unit available for $2,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 West 37th Street have?
Some of 321 West 37th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 West 37th Street currently offering any rent specials?
321 West 37th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 West 37th Street pet-friendly?
No, 321 West 37th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 321 West 37th Street offer parking?
No, 321 West 37th Street does not offer parking.
Does 321 West 37th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 321 West 37th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 West 37th Street have a pool?
No, 321 West 37th Street does not have a pool.
Does 321 West 37th Street have accessible units?
No, 321 West 37th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 321 West 37th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 West 37th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 321 West 37th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eugene
435 West 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
160 West 71st Street
160 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity