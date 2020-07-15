Amenities

321 East 45th St. #7D is a fantastic converted 2-bedroom, 1-bath corner apartment. Upon entering you will immediately feel at home as you are welcomed by the large, south facing living room with adjacent dining area and hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen is in excellent condition, featuring stainless-steel appliances including a 4-burner gas-range, dishwasher, microwave & refrigerator. Both bedrooms are ample size, each accommodating queen beds. As an added bonus, there is additional storage available in the basement. 321 East 45th Street was built in 1960 originally consisting of 14 floors and 109 units. The Sands has a part-time doorman; from 4:00 PM to 12:00 AM, 7-days a week. There is a central laundry room, two elevators and a great common roof-deck. Sorry no dogs. Building is pre-wired for Spectrum and Verizon Fios.