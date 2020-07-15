All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

321 East 45th Street

321 East 45th Street · (212) 979-7815
Location

321 East 45th Street, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7D · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
321 East 45th St. #7D is a fantastic converted 2-bedroom, 1-bath corner apartment. Upon entering you will immediately feel at home as you are welcomed by the large, south facing living room with adjacent dining area and hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen is in excellent condition, featuring stainless-steel appliances including a 4-burner gas-range, dishwasher, microwave & refrigerator. Both bedrooms are ample size, each accommodating queen beds. As an added bonus, there is additional storage available in the basement. 321 East 45th Street was built in 1960 originally consisting of 14 floors and 109 units. The Sands has a part-time doorman; from 4:00 PM to 12:00 AM, 7-days a week. There is a central laundry room, two elevators and a great common roof-deck. Sorry no dogs. Building is pre-wired for Spectrum and Verizon Fios.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 East 45th Street have any available units?
321 East 45th Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 East 45th Street have?
Some of 321 East 45th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 East 45th Street currently offering any rent specials?
321 East 45th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 East 45th Street pet-friendly?
No, 321 East 45th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 321 East 45th Street offer parking?
No, 321 East 45th Street does not offer parking.
Does 321 East 45th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 East 45th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 East 45th Street have a pool?
No, 321 East 45th Street does not have a pool.
Does 321 East 45th Street have accessible units?
No, 321 East 45th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 321 East 45th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 East 45th Street has units with dishwashers.
