All apartments in New York
Find more places like 320 West 83rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
320 West 83rd Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

320 West 83rd Street

320 West 83rd Street · (917) 699-8410
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

320 West 83rd Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6-A · Avail. now

$3,795

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This spacious, light, North and West facing apartment boasts a split bedroom layout, has a modern open plan kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops and the living room is large enough for a dining table and full living room. It has three windows onto views of a tree lined street with townhouses and is full of light. This two bedroom and one bath home has ample closet space and a hallway to hang your art collection, as well. The bedrooms fit queens sized beds! Steps to Riverside Park and only a block and a half to Broadway and all amenities, shops and the best restaurants and transportation NO PETS ALLOWED.Call for your appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 West 83rd Street have any available units?
320 West 83rd Street has a unit available for $3,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 320 West 83rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
320 West 83rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 West 83rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 320 West 83rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 320 West 83rd Street offer parking?
No, 320 West 83rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 320 West 83rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 West 83rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 West 83rd Street have a pool?
No, 320 West 83rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 320 West 83rd Street have accessible units?
No, 320 West 83rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 320 West 83rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 West 83rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 West 83rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 West 83rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 320 West 83rd Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
Hampton Court
333 East 102nd Street
New York, NY 10029

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity