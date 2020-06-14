320 West 17th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities lobby

Charming furnished LARGE studio with in-unit washer dryer



BUILDING DESCRIPTION & AMENITIES



Charming Prewar, 6 floors, 19-apartment Coop building

Voice intercom

Vintage lobby and public halls

THE NEIGHBORHOOD



Minutes from Union Square, Greenwich Village, Chelsea, the Flatiron and the Meatpacking Districts

Lovely, quiet, tree-lined block

Convenient to wonderful shopping, great eateries and fun nightlife

Convenient for ALL subway lines - A, C, E, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, F, V, B, D, L, N, Q, R, W

Within walking distance to Google, The New School, NYU, FIT, SVA Parsons and Cardozo Law School

THE APARTMENT

Furnished sundrenched lofty studio with high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. In unit washer dryer. South/West exposures.