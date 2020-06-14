All apartments in New York
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:41 AM

320 West 17th Street

320 West 17th Street · (646) 637-9058
Location

320 West 17th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 4-RW · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
furnished
lobby
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
lobby
Charming furnished LARGE studio with in-unit washer dryer

BUILDING DESCRIPTION & AMENITIES

Charming Prewar, 6 floors, 19-apartment Coop building
Voice intercom
Vintage lobby and public halls
THE NEIGHBORHOOD

Minutes from Union Square, Greenwich Village, Chelsea, the Flatiron and the Meatpacking Districts
Lovely, quiet, tree-lined block
Convenient to wonderful shopping, great eateries and fun nightlife
Convenient for ALL subway lines - A, C, E, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, F, V, B, D, L, N, Q, R, W
Within walking distance to Google, The New School, NYU, FIT, SVA Parsons and Cardozo Law School
THE APARTMENT
Furnished sundrenched lofty studio with high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. In unit washer dryer. South/West exposures.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 West 17th Street have any available units?
320 West 17th Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 West 17th Street have?
Some of 320 West 17th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 West 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
320 West 17th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 West 17th Street pet-friendly?
No, 320 West 17th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 320 West 17th Street offer parking?
No, 320 West 17th Street does not offer parking.
Does 320 West 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 West 17th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 West 17th Street have a pool?
No, 320 West 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 320 West 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 320 West 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 320 West 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 West 17th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
