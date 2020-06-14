320 West 17th Street

Amenities
Charming furnished LARGE studio with in-unit washer dryer
BUILDING DESCRIPTION & AMENITIES
Charming Prewar, 6 floors, 19-apartment Coop building
Voice intercom
Vintage lobby and public halls
THE NEIGHBORHOOD
Minutes from Union Square, Greenwich Village, Chelsea, the Flatiron and the Meatpacking Districts
Lovely, quiet, tree-lined block
Convenient to wonderful shopping, great eateries and fun nightlife
Convenient for ALL subway lines - A, C, E, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, F, V, B, D, L, N, Q, R, W
Within walking distance to Google, The New School, NYU, FIT, SVA Parsons and Cardozo Law School
THE APARTMENT
Furnished sundrenched lofty studio with high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. In unit washer dryer. South/West exposures.