All apartments in New York
Find more places like 32 Gramercy Park South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
32 Gramercy Park South
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:24 PM

32 Gramercy Park South

32 Gramercy Park South · (859) 492-6062
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

32 Gramercy Park South, New York, NY 10003
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 4-K · Avail. now

$3,400

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
garage
A bright Gramercy Park rental graced with chic finishes and a thoughtful layout, this renovated alcove studio is a modern portrait of classic city living. Features include beautiful new hardwood floors, large windows with custom shades, crown molding, floor-to-ceiling Flos lights, built-in shelving, a walk-in dressing room with integrated storage, a pristine bathroom, and a sleek kitchen.

Beyond a functional foyer adorned with a coat closet the home flows into a 21-ft long living and dining area. The sleeping alcove sits just off the living area and leads through the dressing room into a gorgeous bathroom with elegant brass fixtures. The kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, a mosaic tile backsplash, white lacquer cabinets, and a suite of high-end stainless steel appliances.

The unit comes with an exclusive key to Gramercy Park! If the tenant would like,the unit can comepartly furnished with a velvet couch, dining table and chairs, Restoration Hardware bedside lamps, a living room rug, a Flos floor lamp, and a 55-inch Samsung TV.

32 Gramercy Park South is a full-service co-op nestled in the heart of Gramercy Park. The building has a 24-hour doorman, a central laundry room, on-site parking, and a stunning rooftop deck with lush planters, a pergola, and incredible skyline views that include the Empire State and Chrysler Buildings. It is surrounded by restaurants, cafes, bars, and shops, and is close to Union Square and Madison Square Parks. Nearby subway lines include the 4/5/6/L/N/Q/R/W. Pets are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Gramercy Park South have any available units?
32 Gramercy Park South has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 32 Gramercy Park South have?
Some of 32 Gramercy Park South's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Gramercy Park South currently offering any rent specials?
32 Gramercy Park South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Gramercy Park South pet-friendly?
Yes, 32 Gramercy Park South is pet friendly.
Does 32 Gramercy Park South offer parking?
Yes, 32 Gramercy Park South offers parking.
Does 32 Gramercy Park South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Gramercy Park South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Gramercy Park South have a pool?
No, 32 Gramercy Park South does not have a pool.
Does 32 Gramercy Park South have accessible units?
No, 32 Gramercy Park South does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Gramercy Park South have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 Gramercy Park South does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 32 Gramercy Park South?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
Hawthorn Park
160 W 62nd St
New York, NY 10023
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013

Similar Pages

New York 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNew York 2 Bedroom Apartments
New York Luxury ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Apartments
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity