Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman on-site laundry parking garage

A bright Gramercy Park rental graced with chic finishes and a thoughtful layout, this renovated alcove studio is a modern portrait of classic city living. Features include beautiful new hardwood floors, large windows with custom shades, crown molding, floor-to-ceiling Flos lights, built-in shelving, a walk-in dressing room with integrated storage, a pristine bathroom, and a sleek kitchen.



Beyond a functional foyer adorned with a coat closet the home flows into a 21-ft long living and dining area. The sleeping alcove sits just off the living area and leads through the dressing room into a gorgeous bathroom with elegant brass fixtures. The kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, a mosaic tile backsplash, white lacquer cabinets, and a suite of high-end stainless steel appliances.



The unit comes with an exclusive key to Gramercy Park! If the tenant would like,the unit can comepartly furnished with a velvet couch, dining table and chairs, Restoration Hardware bedside lamps, a living room rug, a Flos floor lamp, and a 55-inch Samsung TV.



32 Gramercy Park South is a full-service co-op nestled in the heart of Gramercy Park. The building has a 24-hour doorman, a central laundry room, on-site parking, and a stunning rooftop deck with lush planters, a pergola, and incredible skyline views that include the Empire State and Chrysler Buildings. It is surrounded by restaurants, cafes, bars, and shops, and is close to Union Square and Madison Square Parks. Nearby subway lines include the 4/5/6/L/N/Q/R/W. Pets are welcome.