Last updated July 9 2020 at 4:50 AM

319 West 116th Street

319 West 116th Street · (212) 369-1518
Location

319 West 116th Street, New York, NY 10026
Morningside Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-A · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Beautifully renovated two bedroom apartment in a well maintained pre-war building. This unit features high ceilings, lots of closet space, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, and granite counter tops. Both bedrooms are bright and sunny with southern exposures and treetop views. The location couldn't be more convenient- less than one block from the B/C train at 116th Street and just a few blocks to the A/D or 2/3 express lines. Harlem's exciting restaurant scene on Frederick Douglass Blvd is just around the corner, along with several coffee shops, bakeries, a Rite Aid, and Best Market. Morningside Park is a block away and both Central Park and Columbia University are less than ten minutes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 West 116th Street have any available units?
319 West 116th Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 319 West 116th Street have?
Some of 319 West 116th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 West 116th Street currently offering any rent specials?
319 West 116th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 West 116th Street pet-friendly?
No, 319 West 116th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 319 West 116th Street offer parking?
No, 319 West 116th Street does not offer parking.
Does 319 West 116th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 West 116th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 West 116th Street have a pool?
No, 319 West 116th Street does not have a pool.
Does 319 West 116th Street have accessible units?
No, 319 West 116th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 319 West 116th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 West 116th Street has units with dishwashers.
