319 West 116th Street

Amenities
Beautifully renovated two bedroom apartment in a well maintained pre-war building. This unit features high ceilings, lots of closet space, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, and granite counter tops. Both bedrooms are bright and sunny with southern exposures and treetop views. The location couldn't be more convenient- less than one block from the B/C train at 116th Street and just a few blocks to the A/D or 2/3 express lines. Harlem's exciting restaurant scene on Frederick Douglass Blvd is just around the corner, along with several coffee shops, bakeries, a Rite Aid, and Best Market. Morningside Park is a block away and both Central Park and Columbia University are less than ten minutes