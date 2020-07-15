319 West 116th Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel coffee bar

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar

Beautifully renovated two bedroom apartment in a well maintained pre-war building. This unit features high ceilings, lots of closet space, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, and granite counter tops. Both bedrooms are bright and sunny with southern exposures and treetop views. The location couldn't be more convenient- less than one block from the B/C train at 116th Street and just a few blocks to the A/D or 2/3 express lines. Harlem's exciting restaurant scene on Frederick Douglass Blvd is just around the corner, along with several coffee shops, bakeries, a Rite Aid, and Best Market. Morningside Park is a block away and both Central Park and Columbia University are less than ten minutes