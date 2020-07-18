All apartments in New York
Last updated June 24 2020 at 10:25 PM

317 West 136th Street

317 West 136th Street · (646) 220-0201
Location

317 West 136th Street, New York, NY 10030
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Property Amenities
Location: 136th & St Nicholas AvenueNo Fee! Beautifully Renovated 1 bedroom w/ Home office in Prime Harlem location!Quintessential Brownstone Living! Call today to view this spectacular 1 bed with home office. This unit boasts an original decorative fireplace, Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new modern cabinetry & lighting. Amazing pantry closet with sliding door and tons of storage, Brand new bathroom with skylight, extra large windows allow the unit to be sun drenched all day long.Owner will accept Rhino & Insurent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 West 136th Street have any available units?
317 West 136th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 317 West 136th Street have?
Some of 317 West 136th Street's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 West 136th Street currently offering any rent specials?
317 West 136th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 West 136th Street pet-friendly?
No, 317 West 136th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 317 West 136th Street offer parking?
No, 317 West 136th Street does not offer parking.
Does 317 West 136th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 West 136th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 West 136th Street have a pool?
No, 317 West 136th Street does not have a pool.
Does 317 West 136th Street have accessible units?
No, 317 West 136th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 317 West 136th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 West 136th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
