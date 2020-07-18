317 West 136th Street

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Location: 136th & St Nicholas AvenueNo Fee! Beautifully Renovated 1 bedroom w/ Home office in Prime Harlem location!Quintessential Brownstone Living! Call today to view this spectacular 1 bed with home office. This unit boasts an original decorative fireplace, Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new modern cabinetry & lighting. Amazing pantry closet with sliding door and tons of storage, Brand new bathroom with skylight, extra large windows allow the unit to be sun drenched all day long.Owner will accept Rhino & Insurent.