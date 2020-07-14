315 East 65th Street

Amenities

The home youve been searching the market for has finally arrived!This one-of-a-kind, impeccably renovated three bedroom, two bathroom home is a masterpiece in mint condition ready for one to move in with ease. Upon opening the front door of this apartment one is greeted by a welcoming formal entry with the living, dining and kitchen areas to the south, privatized bedroom wing to the east as well as a mud room, storage space and full bath to the west. The open layout living, dining and kitchen area pulls one into this space with its airy feel, luxurious presence, abundance of southern light flooding the room from many windows and pretty-tree lined view. This part of the home is grand in size yet still feels cozy with the living area tucked to one side, the dining perfectly positioned between the kitchen and living area and the kitchen in its own nook on the other side. This kitchen is immense with a huge island, an abundance of counter and cabinetry space, a deep sink and top-of-the-line Miele appliances built into custom white lacquer cabinetry. When back in the entry foyer, the bedroom wing to the east can be separated by a sliding door for privacy or kept open. The hallway leading to the bedrooms has excellent closet space and a Miele W/D. The two secondary bedrooms are both graciously sized with excellent closet space, and there is also a home office with a built-in desk and cabinetry. The master suite at the end of the hallway showcases magnificent space with an abundance of storage, including a walk-in closet, and an en-suite master bathroom with double-sinks, tons of vanity space and a large shower. Every single room is sun-flooded looking into the magical tree-line.Lastly, each area of the home has the ability to individually control lighting and temperature, and there is an audio speaker system throughout. In the heart of Lenox Hill, Manhattan East is a full-service building on a quiet residential street with amenities that include a newly renovated outdoor courtyard, a separated outdoor childrens play area, direct access to an attended garage and a live-in resident manager, etc. The location is incredibly convenient to restaurants and shopping, including grocery shopping nearby, like Whole Foods. Central Park is within a 15 minute walk. Transportation is very close with the Q, F, 4, 5, 6, N, R and W subway lines.