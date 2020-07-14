All apartments in New York
Location

315 East 65th Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
elevator
bike storage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
bike storage
garage
The home youve been searching the market for has finally arrived!This one-of-a-kind, impeccably renovated three bedroom, two bathroom home is a masterpiece in mint condition ready for one to move in with ease. Upon opening the front door of this apartment one is greeted by a welcoming formal entry with the living, dining and kitchen areas to the south, privatized bedroom wing to the east as well as a mud room, storage space and full bath to the west. The open layout living, dining and kitchen area pulls one into this space with its airy feel, luxurious presence, abundance of southern light flooding the room from many windows and pretty-tree lined view. This part of the home is grand in size yet still feels cozy with the living area tucked to one side, the dining perfectly positioned between the kitchen and living area and the kitchen in its own nook on the other side. This kitchen is immense with a huge island, an abundance of counter and cabinetry space, a deep sink and top-of-the-line Miele appliances built into custom white lacquer cabinetry. When back in the entry foyer, the bedroom wing to the east can be separated by a sliding door for privacy or kept open. The hallway leading to the bedrooms has excellent closet space and a Miele W/D. The two secondary bedrooms are both graciously sized with excellent closet space, and there is also a home office with a built-in desk and cabinetry. The master suite at the end of the hallway showcases magnificent space with an abundance of storage, including a walk-in closet, and an en-suite master bathroom with double-sinks, tons of vanity space and a large shower. Every single room is sun-flooded looking into the magical tree-line.Lastly, each area of the home has the ability to individually control lighting and temperature, and there is an audio speaker system throughout. In the heart of Lenox Hill, Manhattan East is a full-service building on a quiet residential street with amenities that include a newly renovated outdoor courtyard, a separated outdoor childrens play area, direct access to an attended garage and a live-in resident manager, etc. The location is incredibly convenient to restaurants and shopping, including grocery shopping nearby, like Whole Foods. Central Park is within a 15 minute walk. Transportation is very close with the Q, F, 4, 5, 6, N, R and W subway lines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 East 65th Street have any available units?
315 East 65th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 East 65th Street have?
Some of 315 East 65th Street's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 East 65th Street currently offering any rent specials?
315 East 65th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 East 65th Street pet-friendly?
No, 315 East 65th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 315 East 65th Street offer parking?
Yes, 315 East 65th Street offers parking.
Does 315 East 65th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 East 65th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 East 65th Street have a pool?
No, 315 East 65th Street does not have a pool.
Does 315 East 65th Street have accessible units?
No, 315 East 65th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 315 East 65th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 East 65th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
