Even sized 2 bed on the 3rd floor on a tree-lined block. Finished floors & high ceilings with high hats throughout. Stainless steel kitchen with dishwasher facing into living room. Marble bath. Great closet space & good light. Near E. 86th St for the #4, 5 & 6 trains and around the corner the 2nd Avenue Q trains. Also nearby are Fairway, Whole Foods, Starbucks, Ultra beauty, Equinox and host of other shops.To schedule a viewing contact: Joseph (718)-679-2079