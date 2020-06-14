3147 Broadway

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**The Summit Residences**



**You can request Walk-Through Videos of the exact unit, if you cannot attend scheduled showings. For this, please call, text, or email requesting for specific property, and unit.**



Come see this renovated 2-Bed / 1-Bath home in Morningside Heights!



Unit features the following:

Over-sized living room perfect for entertaining

Available for IMMEDIATE move-in

Large bedrooms with windows in each

Stainless steel appliances and stone counters

In-Unit Bosch Washer / Dryer

Hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout

Modern bathroom

Heat and water included in rent

NO Brokers Fee

$250 pet deposit // 25-pound weight limit



Building Features:

Roof Deck

Near 125th Street 1-train stop and Columbia University



Advertised Rent is Net Effective on a 12-month lease. The concession will be applied toward the END of the lease.

Landlord can also offer 2 months free on a 24-month lease!



**Gross Rent $3,050 to be paid monthly.**



Photos can be stock finishes used in this building.