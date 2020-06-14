All apartments in New York
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:10 AM

3147 Broadway

3147 Broadway · (917) 345-8680
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3147 Broadway, New York, NY 10027
Morningside Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**The Summit Residences**

**You can request Walk-Through Videos of the exact unit, if you cannot attend scheduled showings. For this, please call, text, or email requesting for specific property, and unit.**

Come see this renovated 2-Bed / 1-Bath home in Morningside Heights!

Unit features the following:
Over-sized living room perfect for entertaining
Available for IMMEDIATE move-in
Large bedrooms with windows in each
Stainless steel appliances and stone counters
In-Unit Bosch Washer / Dryer
Hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout
Modern bathroom
Heat and water included in rent
NO Brokers Fee
$250 pet deposit // 25-pound weight limit

Building Features:
Roof Deck
Near 125th Street 1-train stop and Columbia University

Advertised Rent is Net Effective on a 12-month lease. The concession will be applied toward the END of the lease.
Landlord can also offer 2 months free on a 24-month lease!

**Gross Rent $3,050 to be paid monthly.**

Photos can be stock finishes used in this building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3147 Broadway have any available units?
3147 Broadway has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 3147 Broadway have?
Some of 3147 Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3147 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
3147 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3147 Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 3147 Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 3147 Broadway offer parking?
No, 3147 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 3147 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3147 Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3147 Broadway have a pool?
No, 3147 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 3147 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 3147 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 3147 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 3147 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
