3147 Broadway

Amenities
**The Summit Residences**
**You can request Walk-Through Videos of the exact unit, if you cannot attend scheduled showings. For this, please call, text, or email requesting for specific property, and unit.**
Come see this renovated 2-Bed / 1-Bath home in Morningside Heights!
Unit features the following:
Over-sized living room perfect for entertaining
Available for IMMEDIATE move-in
Large bedrooms with windows in each
Stainless steel appliances and stone counters
In-Unit Bosch Washer / Dryer
Hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout
Modern bathroom
Heat and water included in rent
NO Brokers Fee
$250 pet deposit // 25-pound weight limit
Building Features:
Roof Deck
Near 125th Street 1-train stop and Columbia University
Advertised Rent is Net Effective on a 12-month lease. The concession will be applied toward the END of the lease.
Landlord can also offer 2 months free on a 24-month lease!
**Gross Rent $3,050 to be paid monthly.**
Photos can be stock finishes used in this building.