313 West 75th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Stunning 2BR 2 Baths Full Floor DUPLEX in charming townhouse featuring high ceilings, hardwood floors and original details throughout. Access to WASHER/DRYER in the basement exclusively for this unit.



South facing, spacious living room with decorative fireplace, generous master bedroom with four custom closets and decorative fireplace, 2nd bedroom with ample closet space and on suite bathroom.



Guarantors Allowed. NO PETS please.



Just three blocks from the 72nd express subway stop (1, 2, 3 trains), close to Trader Joe's and Riverside Park.,One of the most dramatic townhouse apartments ever seen that is rarely on the market with this style and character. Featuring a HUGE living room and master bedroom, a DINING ROOM with marble floors, 13 foot high ceilings with amazing original details and moldings, oversized casement windows that gets tons of sunlight, herringbone wood floors, CENTRAL AC, 2 incredible fireplaces including a FAUX design fireplace that must be seen to be appreciated, one of two full bathrooms with a bidet, and a new renovated kitchen. Exclusive access to a private WASHER/DRYER in the basement just for this unit, as well as a home office & storage space. On a beautiful tree lined street and less than 5 minutes away from the 72nd Street express train, Fairway supermarket, great restaurants, and tons of shopping. Sorry, no dogs.