All apartments in New York
Find more places like 313 West 75th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
313 West 75th Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:39 PM

313 West 75th Street

313 West 75th Street · (212) 203-5424
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

313 West 75th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2/3-A · Avail. now

$7,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Stunning 2BR 2 Baths Full Floor DUPLEX in charming townhouse featuring high ceilings, hardwood floors and original details throughout. Access to WASHER/DRYER in the basement exclusively for this unit.

South facing, spacious living room with decorative fireplace, generous master bedroom with four custom closets and decorative fireplace, 2nd bedroom with ample closet space and on suite bathroom.

Guarantors Allowed. NO PETS please.

Just three blocks from the 72nd express subway stop (1, 2, 3 trains), close to Trader Joe's and Riverside Park.,One of the most dramatic townhouse apartments ever seen that is rarely on the market with this style and character. Featuring a HUGE living room and master bedroom, a DINING ROOM with marble floors, 13 foot high ceilings with amazing original details and moldings, oversized casement windows that gets tons of sunlight, herringbone wood floors, CENTRAL AC, 2 incredible fireplaces including a FAUX design fireplace that must be seen to be appreciated, one of two full bathrooms with a bidet, and a new renovated kitchen. Exclusive access to a private WASHER/DRYER in the basement just for this unit, as well as a home office & storage space. On a beautiful tree lined street and less than 5 minutes away from the 72nd Street express train, Fairway supermarket, great restaurants, and tons of shopping. Sorry, no dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 West 75th Street have any available units?
313 West 75th Street has a unit available for $7,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 West 75th Street have?
Some of 313 West 75th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 West 75th Street currently offering any rent specials?
313 West 75th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 West 75th Street pet-friendly?
No, 313 West 75th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 313 West 75th Street offer parking?
No, 313 West 75th Street does not offer parking.
Does 313 West 75th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 West 75th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 West 75th Street have a pool?
No, 313 West 75th Street does not have a pool.
Does 313 West 75th Street have accessible units?
No, 313 West 75th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 313 West 75th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 West 75th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 313 West 75th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
One Columbus Place
1 Columbus Avenue
New York, NY 10019
Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
63 Wall Street
67 Wall Street Ct
New York, NY 10005
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity