Recently renovated 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment located in a well kept bldg with laundry. This spacious 2 bedroom has been renovated with stainless steel kitchen including a microwave and dishwasher, amazing hardwood floors thru-out and High ceilings. The windowed bath has a pedestal sink and full tub, each bedroom easily fits a queen bed and dresser . The apartment also has visual security system. Enjoy St. Nicholas park , City College of NY campus and all this amazing neighborhood has to offer. Conveniently located to trains. NO FEE .