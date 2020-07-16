311 West 91st Street

Amenities

LandMarked Historic TownHouse !! High Ceilings Treelined Block!



Gorgeous 2000 SQ FT Loft-Like TRUE 5 Bedroom, 2 Spa Bathroom Duplex Apartment Classic Upper West Side 25' FT Wide TownHouse. 20 FT' High ceilings Hardwood floors throughout. 3 spacious bedrooms w/ closets, Large open Living Area with plenty of space for separate dining Open chef's Kitchen Top of the line stainless steel appliances, Elegant granite counter tops, Modern oak wood cabinets and floating island, Washer/Dryer in unit! Perfect Home for Entertaining! Gross rent is $16,000 landlord will give free rent credits on 2 year term to net rent. No Fee without a broker - Brokers CYOF