Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:00 PM

311 West 91st Street

311 East 91st Street · No Longer Available
Location

311 East 91st Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
LandMarked Historic TownHouse !! High Ceilings Treelined Block!

Gorgeous 2000 SQ FT Loft-Like TRUE 5 Bedroom, 2 Spa Bathroom Duplex Apartment Classic Upper West Side 25' FT Wide TownHouse. 20 FT' High ceilings Hardwood floors throughout. 3 spacious bedrooms w/ closets, Large open Living Area with plenty of space for separate dining Open chef's Kitchen Top of the line stainless steel appliances, Elegant granite counter tops, Modern oak wood cabinets and floating island, Washer/Dryer in unit! Perfect Home for Entertaining! Gross rent is $16,000 landlord will give free rent credits on 2 year term to net rent. No Fee without a broker - Brokers CYOF

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 West 91st Street have any available units?
311 West 91st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 West 91st Street have?
Some of 311 West 91st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 West 91st Street currently offering any rent specials?
311 West 91st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 West 91st Street pet-friendly?
No, 311 West 91st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 311 West 91st Street offer parking?
No, 311 West 91st Street does not offer parking.
Does 311 West 91st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 West 91st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 West 91st Street have a pool?
No, 311 West 91st Street does not have a pool.
Does 311 West 91st Street have accessible units?
No, 311 West 91st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 311 West 91st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 West 91st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
